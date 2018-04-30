Renowned Emergency Communications Research Lab Implements RapidDeploy’s Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System

RapidDeploy, a leader in Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) technology, successfully installed its world-class, cloud-based CAD platform in the testing laboratory at the renowned Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center (ITEC) at Texas A&M University.

Dr. Walt Magnussen, director, and his team at ITEC have been involved in the development and testing of Next Generation 9-1-1 systems for more than a decade, and they are also a key partner in the implementation of FirstNet in Harris County, Texas, one of five jurisdictions nationally chosen as an "early builder" of the nationwide public safety broadband network.

The installation of the RapidDeploy's CAD, hosted in the CJIS-compliant Microsoft Azure Government cloud, completes ITEC's emergency communications ecosystem, as described in APCO International's Project 43-an effort to help the public safety community prepare for future broadband technologies. RapidDeploy fully addresses rigorous NG9-1-1 workflows and is built to modern standards of data exchange.

"Now we can do a full interoperability test-all the way from emergency caller, to the NG9-1-1 call-taker, to dispatch with CAD, to the first responder on FirstNet," says Magnussen, ITEC's director and an expert in emergency communications technology. "With little to no preparation, we were able to do a complete installation. Imaging our surprise when the CAD was fully deployed in just 90 minutes." He also noted that "While there is pushback to the cloud in public safety, with many smaller PSAPs not having any access to CAD systems, it is clear to me that cloud is the only strategy that can be implemented that is scalable"

"The team at ITEC is helping advance public safety and emergency communications systems and helping first responders be more effective at doing what they do best-protecting our communities," says Steven Raucher, co-founder and CEO of RapidDeploy. "RapidDeploy is proud to support this important demonstration of the convergence of the latest computing technology and the unique needs of the public safety community."

About RapidDeploy

RapidDeploy is an innovative cloud-based call-taking and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) platform serving public safety and other markets. Designed by first responders, RapidDeploy uses leading technology to solve the key challenges faced by emergency services providers. RapidDeploy simplifies the complexity of emergency dispatch through precise address location, allocation of appropriate resources and complete incident management tools. RapidDeploy's mobile platform enables full audit trail for quality assurance and effective coordination of all active resources. Founded in 2014, RapidDeploy has built a loyal following of clients and is now launchings its solution internationally. RapidDeploy is setting the standard for Mission Critical Dispatch. Learn more at rapiddeploy.com.

About ITEC

The Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center (ITEC) was established by the System Board of Regents in 2004. Operating under a Memorandum of Understanding with Internet2, ITEC's focus is Real Time Communications (RTC). ITEC began by working on emergency communications projects, but has since evolved into one of the premier emergency communications academic research centers in the world. ITEC's director, Dr. Walt Magnussen, has over 35 years of experience in the communications field. He is the Director of Telecommunications at A&M, chairs the Operations Committee for the State of Texas Telecommunications Planning and Oversight Council, and is the Immediate Past President for the Association for Information Communications Technology in Higher Education. Learn more at itec.tamu.edu.

