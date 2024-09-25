Renowned Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby Talks Affordable Housing with Amazon and Mayor of Bellevue in Latest Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a global leader in providing the most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities, has announced the release of its latest webcast, Creating Change: Tech Giant Amazon Ramps Up Investments in Affordable Housing. Hosted by Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente, the webcast is now available on , the leading media resource for the multifamily industry, and is streaming across all major platforms worldwide.

In an in-depth discussion with Mayor Lynne Robinson of Bellevue, Washington, and Alice Shobe, Global Director of Amazon's Community Impact Division, the webcast delves into the far-reaching impacts of the affordable housing shortage on families, businesses, cities, and the broader economy. The segment examines key challenges such as zoning regulations, limited land availability, and rising construction costs that are hindering the development of essential housing. It also showcases how cities like Bellevue are creating innovative programs to bring more affordable housing into the market.

Kerry W. Kirby stated, "As we navigate the complexities of urban growth, this conversation with Mayor Lynne Robinson and Alice Shobe reveals how bold leadership and strategic investments in affordable housing are not just reshaping Bellevue but setting a new standard for cities across the nation. This isn't just a conversation about housing, it's a roadmap for building stronger, more resilient communities for the future."

Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted almost 200 webcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful and educational programming.

"This conversation with Mayor Lynne Robinson and Alice Shobe goes beyond addressing the housing crisis—it's about reimagining the future of our cities. Affordable housing is the cornerstone of vibrant, thriving communities, and their leadership shows how innovation and investment can bridge the gap between vision and reality. Amazon and the city of Bellevue are charting a path that ensures everyone has a place to call home while fueling economic growth and social equity," added Oriente.

