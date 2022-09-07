Renowned Health Leader and Radiation Oncologist Named Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Clinical Officer at NYU Langone Health

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health today announced the appointment of internationally renowned physician and researcher, Oren Cahlon, MD, as senior vice president and deputy chief clinical officer. In this new role, Dr. Cahlon will further advance NYU Langone's network expansion, integration, and operations and will focus on strategic clinical centers throughout the system, including cardiovascular care, cancer, children's services, stroke services, and inflammatory bowel disease. Additionally, he will serve as a strategic advisor to the Faculty Group Practices (FGPs), and will report directly to Andrew Brotman, MD, Executive Vice President and Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs and Strategy, Chief Clinical Officer

In addition, Dr. Cahlon will maintain a clinical practice within the Department of Radiation Oncology at Perlmutter Cancer Center, where he will bring his experience in clinical care and research as an international expert on the treatment of breast cancer. He currently serves as the national co-principal investigator of a national phase III trial investigating the role of proton therapy for breast cancer and is the national leader in accrual to this trial.

"Dr. Cahlon has a track record of scientific excellence and transformative leadership, and we are confident he will improve our clinical reach while maintaining our world-class level of care," said Dr. Brotman.

About Dr. Cahlon

Dr. Cahlon comes to NYU Langone from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), where he was the deputy physician-in-chief for strategic partnerships, senior vice president for clinical business development, and the vice chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology. There, he led the strategy and implementation of a virtual health network to support MSKCC's clinical needs as an independent cancer center by developing new models of collaboration and partnerships with outside physicians across various health systems.

Dr. Cahlon received his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, having graduated top of his medical school class. He went on to complete his internship and residency in radiation oncology at MSKCC and then began his career at Princeton Radiation Oncology, one of the largest providers of radiation services in New Jersey.

Media Inquiries

Ryan Dziuba

[email protected]

212-404-4131

SOURCE NYU Langone Health