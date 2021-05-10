Renowned Hospitalist To Lead New Division Of Hospital Medicine At NYU Langone Health

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newswise -- Katherine Hochman, MD, a nationally renowned hospitalist, has been named inaugural director of the new Division of Hospital Medicine in the Department of Medicine at NYU Langone Health. Dr. Hochman founded the Hospitalist Program at NYU Langone in 2004, which has been expanded into a new division in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division of Hospital Medicine will build on the previously established Hospitalist Program, providing the highest quality patient care, as well as educating medical students, residents and healthcare professionals. Using clinical data, the division's clinician-researchers will continue to investigate ways to transform patient care with the goal of delivering high-quality, high-value, patient-centered health care. The division will also have an increased emphasis on mentoring, scholarship and career pathways for hospitalist faculty.

"Dr. Hochman launched the Hospitalist Program at NYU Langone in 2004, and has grown the program through the crises of both Hurricane Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic," says Steven Abramson, MD , senior vice president and vice dean for education, faculty and academic affairs, and chair of the Department of Medicine. "She has been a dynamic leader, role model and mentor. We are extremely excited about launching the new division and thank Dr. Hochman for assuming this important position."

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of hospitalists, as both high-quality physicians, and as participants of clinical research teams. With access to and experience with large databases of patient outcomes, they collaborated with researchers in diverse departments throughout the institution, providing data on clinical information they observed working with patients presenting with previously unrecognized COVID-related syndromes. Dr. Hochman was a key leader during these efforts to mobilize physicians, medical students and other frontline staff to where they were needed.

ABOUT DR. HOCHMAN

Dr. Hochman was the first Hospitalist at NYU Langone Health and became an Associate Program Director in Medicine for Tisch Hospital. Under her leadership, the hospitalist group grew to over 40 hospitalists by 2020. She has worked on innovative ways to improve care delivery and patient satisfaction. She has published and presented nationally on the Discharge Before Noon Initiative, for which she earned the HANYS Pinnacle Award in Quality and Safety in 2017.

Most recently, she has received national recognition on her Family Connect program, a dedicated team to communicate with families during COVID-19. Dr. Hochman served as an ad hoc editor on the Journal of Hospital Medicine and the American Journal for Quality. She received Green Belt teaching training with Lean Six Sigma, a nationally renowned organization dedicated to helping people and organizations achieve optimal customer service and quality outcomes. Dr. Hochman also was presented the 2014 Faculty Award from the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society chapter at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Dr. Hochman is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Medicine (1999) and University of Miami School of Business (1995) and graduated cum laude with a double major in Biology and English from the University of Pennsylvania in 1994. She completed her residency and chief residency at NYU/Bellevue Hospital in 2002.

"I have always viewed my hospitalist team as an army of change-agents," says Dr. Hochman. "We are constantly re-imagining how best to deliver care to patients, teach the next generation of physicians and contribute to the research mission. The opportunities as a new division are tremendously exciting."

