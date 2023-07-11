Renowned Human Flourishing Institute Expands

VIA Institute on Character and Mayerson Academy Merge to Meet World Demand

CINCINNATI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is now a step closer to amplifying human flourishing. Two pioneering Cincinnati non-profits, VIA Institute on Character and Mayerson Academy, today announce their merger.  VIA Institute on Character is the global leader in helping people build better lives for themselves and others by leveraging the newest findings from psychological science on core personality strengths. Mayerson Academy is dedicated to activating strengths in individuals, teams, and organizations and specializes in improving culture and performance in schools and local non-profit organizations. The combined company will operate under the name VIA Institute on Character.

Neal Mayerson, PhD, founder of both organizations, will continue to lead the VIA Board of Directors. Jeffrey Levy, M.D., will continue in his role as CEO of VIA. Jillian Coppley, EdD, will lead the expansion of local and global programs and services of the combined organization in her new role as President and Chief Program and Services Officer. The headquarters for the merged company will remain in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"While this merger will strengthen our ability to generate scientific knowledge and practical tools to help our international audience better their lives, we will continue to see Cincinnati as our epicenter for demonstrating how important this work can be," said Dr. Neal H. Mayerson.

"Every day, 10,000 people take VIA's Character Strengths Survey to boost well-being, strengthen their resilience, and discover how to express their very best qualities," said Dr. Levy. "The combined organization will continue to put character strengths at the center of everything we do – from research to practical applications in education, leadership, and the workplace – and help shift humankind toward the better."

"Bringing together the power of VIA with the practical expertise of Mayerson Academy will increase our capacity to serve our local partners while also extending our work to the 195 countries VIA now reaches," said Dr. Coppley. "Aligning VIA's globally recognized research and training operations with Mayerson Academy's on-the-ground programs in schools and organizations will magnify the positive impact of our shared operations."

With over 900 published peer-reviewed studies on character strengths, VIA has long been regarded as a trusted expert for scientists, researchers, and lecturers around the world. Read about the new organization: https://www.viacharacter.org/news/via-institute-on-character-and-mayerson-academy-merge-to-meet-world-demand.

