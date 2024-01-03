Renowned Japanese Semiconductor Specialist Joins SEMIFIVE

- Acclaimed Industry Veteran to Lead Market Entry and Global Expansion Initiatives 

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMIFIVE, a leading semiconductor design partner and pioneer of platform-based custom silicon solutions, has announced the appointment of semiconductor specialist, Tatsuo Noguchi. Noguchi previously served as a director at Toshiba and as a general manager at Sony Corporation. With a distinguished career in the technology sector, he is expected to bring a wealth of experience to SEMIFIVE. His advisory role is scheduled to commence in January 2024.

In his new capacity, Noguchi is poised to introduce SEMIFIVE's proven AI semiconductor design solution, featuring cutting-edge process nodes and technologies, to Japanese semiconductor companies. Leveraging his extensive network and profound industry knowledge, he aims to foster collaborations that will propel SEMIFIVE to the forefront of the Japanese semiconductor market.

Before joining SEMIFIVE, Noguchi initiated his career in R&D for high-performance System LSI at Toshiba, subsequently holding positions as the director of Oita operations and the general manager of the System LSI division and Image Sensor division. In 2016, he joined Sony Corporation as a general manager, establishing the Automotive Imager division. Following that, he contributed to TOPPAN Inc. as an advisor for new business development and organizational improvement at TOPPAN Research Institute.

"I am excited to join SEMIFIVE which continues to progress at an impressive pace in the custom silicon market," said Noguchi. "With my experience and expertise in the semiconductor industry, I will serve as a bridge to enhance our support for the AI semiconductor market in Japan."

"The appointment of Mr. Noguchi is a strategic move to leverage great expertise and insights in the semiconductor domain, strengthening the company's position as a global leader in advanced technology solutions," said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "With Mr. Noguchi on board, we look forward to achieving new milestones and strengthening our position as an industry leader."

In October 2023, SEMIFIVE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Japan-based TeraPixel Technologies, marking its full-scale entry into the Japanese market. Alongside workforce expansion, SEMIFIVE and TeraPixel Technologies are collaboratively engaging in comprehensive semiconductor design, actively seeking potential customers, and providing onsite technical support to deliver SoC design platform services in Japan.

SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit www.semifive.com

