SEMIFIVE Secures AI Semiconductor Design Projects in Japan, Accelerating Global Expansion with New Local Subsidiary

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMIFIVE, a global leader in custom AI semiconductor (ASIC) design preparing for its KOSDAQ listing, announced today that it has secured multiple AI semiconductor design projects in Japan and recently established its subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan. This move accelerates its global expansion to meet the rapidly increasing demand for Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs).

These project wins were achieved based on customers' trust in SEMIFIVE's accumulated expertise in cutting-edge process nodes, extensive experience in turnkey design for large-die chips, and high-performance ASIC design capabilities based on core IP.

In these newly secured projects, SEMIFIVE is developing high-performance semiconductors for AI and data center applications. Some of these projects will incorporate next-generation technologies such as 3D IC-based advanced packaging, which is expected to improve data-processing efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and increase integration density.

Additionally, SEMIFIVE recently established a subsidiary in Tokyo, strengthening its ability to engage with local customers and manage projects more efficiently. This new subsidiary represents SEMIFIVE's sixth global location, following its established presence in the United States, China, Vietnam, India, and the Czech Republic. This strategic move is a significant milestone in the company's global expansion efforts, further solidifying its international network.

"Japan's semiconductor market is accelerating, fueled by surging demand for high-performance chips, robust government investment, and concerted efforts to build a vibrant AI ecosystem," said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "We aim to position Japan as a strategic hub—deepening our technology leadership and collaborating closely with Japanese innovators to drive the AI revolution."

