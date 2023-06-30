Renowned Researcher, Founder of Neuroeconomics Named Director of NYU Langone Health's Neuroscience Institute

News provided by

NYU Langone Health

30 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul W. Glimcher, PhD, has been named as the director of NYU Langone Health's Neuroscience Institute and chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, effective July 1. Dr. Glimcher, one of the foremost researchers in the study of human behavior and decision-making, currently serves as a professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology and in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He is also co-director of the Computational Psychiatry Program in the Department of Psychiatry and the Julius Silver Professor of Neural Science at New York University.

Continue Reading
Paul Glimcher, PhD, founder of the field of neuroeconomics, was named director of NYU Langone Health’s Neuroscience Institute and the new chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology.
Paul Glimcher, PhD, founder of the field of neuroeconomics, was named director of NYU Langone Health’s Neuroscience Institute and the new chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology.

Dr. Glimcher is credited as the founder of the field of neuroeconomics, which bridges neuroscience, psychology, and economics to understand human decision-making. In 2004, Dr. Glimcher founded the Center for the Study of Neuroeconomics, now known as the Institute for the Study of Decision Making at NYU, which aims to tackle the next generation of human behavior research challenges and translate that research into improved public policy. 

The Neuroscience Institute strives to make scientific breakthroughs that advance our understanding of brain function by fostering collaboration between research faculty and clinical partners and also between departments from across NYU's schools.

"I am honored to continue this fascinating and interdisciplinary work with my wonderful colleagues at NYU Langone Health," Dr. Glimcher said. "As we begin to understand the biological foundations of human behavior in health and disease, this work urges us to seek new insights into our friends, families, and the world around us to improve quality of life through both biological interventions, research, and public policy solutions."

Dr. Glimcher has employed many of the insights derived from his academic work into an award-winning clinical data collection system marketed for clinical trial research by Datacubed Health. He served as Datacubed Health's founding CEO from 2016 to 2020. His academic research has been cited in academic literature over 20,000 times, and he is the author of several award-winning books on neuroeconomics. In addition to his research accomplishments and accolades, Dr. Glimcher is a passionate educator and, amongst his numerous teaching honors, he received the NYU Distinguished Teaching Award in 2006.

"Paul is considered one of the foremost researchers in the study of human behavior and decision-making, and we are thrilled to see him take the helm of the Neuroscience Institute," said Robert I. Grossman, MD, dean and CEO of NYU Langone Health. "I'm excited to see how his leadership and insights will shape the future of neuroscience research." 

After receiving his doctorate in neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania in 1989 and completing his postdoctoral research there, Dr. Glimcher joined NYU as an assistant professor in the Center for Neural Science in 1994.

Dr. Glimcher will be succeeding Richard Tsien, DPhil, who joined NYU Langone in 2011 as the inaugural director of the Neuroscience Institute and served as chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology since 2012. Under Dr. Tsien's leadership, the neuroscience community at NYU Grossman School of Medicine expanded to 25 labs supported by Neuroscience Institute administration and grew to have the fourth largest grant portfolio at NYU Langone.

Media Inquiries

Colin DeVries
[email protected]
212-404-3588

SOURCE NYU Langone Health

Also from this source

Renowned Surgeon, Researcher, and Educator in Robotic Surgery of the Head and Neck Joins NYU Langone Health as New Chair of Otolaryngology

Eating Meals Earlier Improves Metabolic Health

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.