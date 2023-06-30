Renowned Researcher, Founder of Neuroeconomics Named Director of NYU Langone Health's Neuroscience Institute

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul W. Glimcher, PhD, has been named as the director of NYU Langone Health's Neuroscience Institute and chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, effective July 1. Dr. Glimcher, one of the foremost researchers in the study of human behavior and decision-making, currently serves as a professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology and in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He is also co-director of the Computational Psychiatry Program in the Department of Psychiatry and the Julius Silver Professor of Neural Science at New York University.

Paul Glimcher, PhD, founder of the field of neuroeconomics, was named director of NYU Langone Health’s Neuroscience Institute and the new chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology.

Dr. Glimcher is credited as the founder of the field of neuroeconomics, which bridges neuroscience, psychology, and economics to understand human decision-making. In 2004, Dr. Glimcher founded the Center for the Study of Neuroeconomics, now known as the Institute for the Study of Decision Making at NYU, which aims to tackle the next generation of human behavior research challenges and translate that research into improved public policy.

The Neuroscience Institute strives to make scientific breakthroughs that advance our understanding of brain function by fostering collaboration between research faculty and clinical partners and also between departments from across NYU's schools.

"I am honored to continue this fascinating and interdisciplinary work with my wonderful colleagues at NYU Langone Health," Dr. Glimcher said. "As we begin to understand the biological foundations of human behavior in health and disease, this work urges us to seek new insights into our friends, families, and the world around us to improve quality of life through both biological interventions, research, and public policy solutions."

Dr. Glimcher has employed many of the insights derived from his academic work into an award-winning clinical data collection system marketed for clinical trial research by Datacubed Health. He served as Datacubed Health's founding CEO from 2016 to 2020. His academic research has been cited in academic literature over 20,000 times, and he is the author of several award-winning books on neuroeconomics. In addition to his research accomplishments and accolades, Dr. Glimcher is a passionate educator and, amongst his numerous teaching honors, he received the NYU Distinguished Teaching Award in 2006.

"Paul is considered one of the foremost researchers in the study of human behavior and decision-making, and we are thrilled to see him take the helm of the Neuroscience Institute," said Robert I. Grossman, MD, dean and CEO of NYU Langone Health. "I'm excited to see how his leadership and insights will shape the future of neuroscience research."

After receiving his doctorate in neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania in 1989 and completing his postdoctoral research there, Dr. Glimcher joined NYU as an assistant professor in the Center for Neural Science in 1994.

Dr. Glimcher will be succeeding Richard Tsien, DPhil, who joined NYU Langone in 2011 as the inaugural director of the Neuroscience Institute and served as chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology since 2012. Under Dr. Tsien's leadership, the neuroscience community at NYU Grossman School of Medicine expanded to 25 labs supported by Neuroscience Institute administration and grew to have the fourth largest grant portfolio at NYU Langone.

