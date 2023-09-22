Renowned Spanish Radiologist Lucía Graña-López to Present Data Using IceCure Medical's ProSense at European Society of Breast Imaging Scientific Meeting 2023

Growing body of evidence-based data is giving women a minimally invasive alternative to the standard of care lumpectomy

Patients throughout the European Union have access to ProSense for the treatment of malignant and benign breast tumors

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that Lucía Graña-López, MD, PhD, a Spain-based radiologist and user of ProSense, will be presenting data using the Company's ProSense, which is approved throughout the European Union for the treatment of malignant and benign breast tumors.

Dr. Grana-Lopez' poster presentation, titled "Cryoablation for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer in patients who decline surgery" will be presented at the European Society of Breast Imaging ("EUSOBI") Scientific Meeting which will take place in Valencia, Spain from September 29-30, 2023. ProSense and its disposable cryoprobes and introducers are used throughout Europe both directly by IceCure and through distributors in Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

Dr. Graña-López, a radiologist that specializes in breast and women's imaging uses the Company's ProSense to treat cancerous and benign breast tumors. She is Head of the Breast Unit at University Hospital Lucus Augusti in Lugo, Spain. Dr. Graña-López will be guest at IceCure's booth R07, where she will give demonstrations on the use of ProSense for breast indications and will share her experience of using IceCure's cryoablation system with doctors and medical facilities interesting in purchasing the system.

"We look forward to building more momentum with the commercialization of ProSense throughout Europe at the EUSOBI annual scientific meeting. This will be our first time exhibiting at EUSOBI and we look forward to building a relationship with this prestigious professional organization," stated Tlalit Bussi Tel-Tzure, VP Business Development & Global Marketing for IceCure. "Moreover, we are grateful to Dr. Graña-López for joining us at our booth, for sharing her professional expertise in using ProSense with other doctors, and for her independent research, data and poster shared at EUSOBI, which adds to the growing body of data on the safety and efficacy of ProSense in breast cancer."

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses: the presentation of data using the Company's ProSense at the upcoming EUSOBI Scientific Meeting; and building more momentum with the commercialization of ProSense throughout Europe. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Michael Polyviou

Phone: 732-232-6914

Todd Kehrli

Phone: 310-625-4462

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941429/IceCure_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IceCure Medical