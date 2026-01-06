RENOWNED SPORTS PARTNERS TO JOIN LATHAM & WATKINS IN NEW YORK

Arrival of prominent dealmakers Matthew Eisler and Russell Hedman marks a major expansion of the firm's elite sports and M&A practice, strengthening Latham's leadership.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins is pleased to announce that Matthew Eisler and Russell Hedman will join the firm, bringing one of the most robust deal sheets in the sports industry to the firm's premier sports practice. They will join the firm's New York office as partners in the M&A and Private Equity Practice, as well as the Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice, bringing extensive experience advising on headline-making acquisitions, investments, and complex transactions across the global sports industry and private capital sector.

Matthew Eisler and Russell Hedman, Partners, Latham & Watkins

Together, Eisler and Hedman have successfully managed and executed a wide range of sophisticated transactions across leagues and geographies, including many of the highest-profile deals over the last decade in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NWSL, and other leagues worldwide. As private equity practitioners, they will not only be powerful additions to the firm's Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice but will also bolster Latham's market-leading private equity platform.

"Matt and Russell are extremely talented lawyers whose impressive track record speaks to their market reputation. We're delighted to have them join our team," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham's New York office. "They have been leaders in the sports sector for some time now, and their incredibly deep connections, combined with their wide-ranging experience and competitive drive, deliver exceptional results for clients. They will bring all of this and more to our team, and it's exciting to think about the synergies between their practice and ours, as well as the opportunities to build and solidify our position at the center of the global sports industry."

Collectively, Eisler and Hedman focus their practice on complex M&A and investment transactions in the sports and private capital sectors, including the purchase and sale of sports teams and stakes therein, the creation of consortiums and joint ventures across various leagues and sports, and expansion franchise transactions. They advise ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, private capital funds, and sports teams across the spectrum of transactional and regulatory matters, including compliance with league rules.

"Our sports practice has been one of the firm's fastest-growing areas for several years, with significant opportunities to expand further. Matt and Russell are key to our strategic growth plans in New York, across the US, and globally," said Adam Sullins, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Entertainment, Sports & Media Practice. "We are excited to have them on our team. They share our ambition to be the leading firm in sports, and their addition to our platform will help us unlock tremendous opportunities."

Paul Kukish, Global Co-Chair of Latham's M&A and Private Equity Practice, added, "Matt and Russell's depth of knowledge and prominence in the sports industry will significantly enhance our capabilities and further bolster our reputation in the industry. They are standout partners with experience few can match, and they will be outstanding additions to our team at a time when we expect this asset class to continue attracting significant private capital and institutional investment."

Eisler has been honored as a "Sports Super Lawyer" by The Hollywood Reporter, a "Power Player" by Sports Business Journal, a "Trailblazer" by the National Law Journal, a "Highly Commended Practitioner" by the Financial Times, and a Law360 MVP in Sports over multiple years. Hedman's leadership in sports has been recognized through his inclusion in Bloomberg Law's 40 Under 40 and his selection as Law360 Rising Star in Sports.

Eisler and Hedman will join Latham from Hogan Lovells. Eisler received his JD from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and BA from Rutgers. Hedman received his JD from Harvard Law School and BA from the University of Colorado.

