Latham Strengthens Complex Commercial Litigation Practice with Addition of Trial-Tested Partner Sara Margolis

Margolis brings broad commercial and intellectual property litigation experience, with a particular focus on pharmaceutical and life sciences disputes.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Sara Margolis has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. Margolis focuses on high-stakes commercial and intellectual property disputes across sectors, including life sciences, biotech, and financial services. She has extensive experience litigating cases in federal and state courts nationwide.

Sara Margolis, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"We are thrilled to welcome Sara to our New York office and litigation team," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham's New York office. "Her reputation for impeccable judgment and exceptional client service, combined with deep experience managing large-scale litigation, trying cases to verdict, and navigating trial dynamics, makes her a powerful addition to our firm's global platform."

Steve Feldman, Global Chair of Latham's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice, added, "Sara's broad commercial litigation background, coupled with her recent emphasis on pharmaceutical and life sciences matters, aligns perfectly with our clients' most pressing needs. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and litigation in these sectors expands, her courtroom experience and proven trial instincts strengthen our roster of young, dynamic trial talent in New York. Sara's addition reflects our commitment to cultivating the next generation of exceptional trial lawyers within our practice."

Margolis's work spans high-stakes trials and complex disputes nationwide. She guides clients from early case assessment through trial and appeal. Drawing on a clear view of how cases are likely to unfold, she helps set the strategy and aligns the right teams and resources to execute efficiently in court and arbitration.

"I'm delighted to join Latham's world-class litigation platform," said Margolis. "The firm's deep roster of trial lawyers, commitment to innovation, and collaborative, entrepreneurial culture provides the ideal environment to advance my practice and deliver exceptional results for clients in their most consequential disputes."

Margolis joins Latham from MoloLamken LLP. She received her JD from Columbia Law School and her BA from Middlebury College. She clerked for the Honorable Vincent L. Briccetti of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Latham & Watkins

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

