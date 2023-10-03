Renowned Tartine Baker Chad Robertson Joins Complete Protein Bread Pioneer EQUII as Ambassador

Chad Robertson is a luminary in the world of bread baking. As the founder of Tartine Bakery, he has redefined breadmaking, setting new standards for artisanal bread that marries traditional craftsmanship with innovative techniques. Chad's influence extends beyond the walls of the bakery, having authored several books on his baking technique that have inspired countless bakers worldwide.

What drew Chad to EQUII is the company's groundbreaking approach to making bread that is both delicious and nutritious – a feat rarely associated with this staple food. Chad recognizes EQUII as pioneers in the realm of crafting healthy bread that doesn't compromise on taste, aligning perfectly with his passion for reimagining breadmaking for the modern era.

"For 25 years, I've been a passionate advocate for bread, recognizing its central role in the tapestry of civilizations around the world. With EQUII, we're rewriting the story of bread, offering a transformative blend of deliciousness and nutrition. The future of bread is something I think about every day, and EQUII has captured my imagination with endless possibilities. As an avid bread lover, I now incorporate EQUII into my baking regimen 2 or 3 times a week simply because it's what I crave. This deep connection is why I chose to partner with EQUII." – Chad Robertson

EQUII breads are revolutionizing the market by providing a remarkable 10 grams of complete protein per slice while still being low in carbs, a distinction that sets them apart from other breads on the market. Each slice contains all nine essential amino acids required by the body, making EQUII an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers, athletes, and individuals on meat-restricted diets.

As part of his Ambassadorship with EQUII, Chad will work on new products using EQUII's hallmark baking mix, that will continue to showcase the versatility and health-conscious choice of our EQUII yeast protein.

"Chad Robertson's partnership with EQUII is more than a culinary collaboration; it's the union of two visionaries passionate about bread's rich heritage and limitless potential. His 25 years of dedication to the craft, combined with EQUII's innovative approach to redefining bread, creates an electrifying synergy. We're honored to have Chad on board, and his presence at EQUII is immeasurable, ushering in a new era in the world of bread." - Chef Sebastien Canone, co-founder of EQUII

"Chad Robertson has established a rich Sourdough culture globally and inspired generations of DIY bakers. His work with EQUII is the highest endorsement of an ingredient that has the power to redefine baking. We could not be more proud." - Baljit Ghotra and Monica Bathia, co-founders of EQUII

