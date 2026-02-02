RENPHO and Headspace Launch First-of-Its-Kind Meditative Eye Massager, Uniting Physical Recovery and Mental Wellness

The RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager is the first product to translate the Headspace experience into a physical form

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an always-on world defined by screen fatigue, burnout, and constant stimulation, RENPHO , a global leader in smart wellness technology, and Headspace , the leading mental health companion for everyday support, have joined forces to bring simple, accessible wellness to everyone with the RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager , available starting today on Renpho.com for $129.99.

More than 8 in 10 consumers today prioritize wellness in their everyday lives1, seeking routines that support self-care, stress reduction, and holistic physical and mental well-being. Designed to fit naturally into those moments, the first-of-its-kind RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager complements meditation, screen breaks, and nightly wind-downs. By blending RENPHO's expertise in physical recovery with Headspace's approach to mindfulness, Eyeris Zen adds gentle physical relief that supports mental reset, reinforcing the connection between rest, recovery, and presence.

RENPHO x Headspace: Everyday Mindfulness & Stress Relief

The RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen is the first product to translate the Headspace experience into a physical form, combining RENPHO's trusted and market-leading eye-massaging technology with curated Headspace meditations, encouraging users to slow down, breathe, and reset whether during a midday break, before bed, or between meetings.

The co-branded design reflects the intention behind the product: calming Headspace-inspired colorways, thoughtful material finishes, and subtle details that reinforce mindfulness without distraction. Every element was designed to feel elevated, modern, and purposeful.

Standout features include:

Mindfulness Built In: Nine device-integrated Headspace guided meditation tracks, plus a free, premium Headspace trial.

Nine device-integrated Headspace guided meditation tracks, plus a free, premium Headspace trial. Screen-free Recovery: Guided audio and physical comfort create a screen-free moment of calm that helps users disconnect and turn inward.

Guided audio and physical comfort create a screen-free moment of calm that helps users disconnect and turn inward. Targeted Stress relief: Customizable compression massage and heat settings work together to ease tension, reduce overstimulation, and support recovery from screen-heavy days.

Customizable compression massage and heat settings work together to ease tension, reduce overstimulation, and support recovery from screen-heavy days. Quiet, Comfortable, and Effortless: Near-silent operation and a portable, lightweight, cushioned design make it easy to use anywhere.

"At Headspace, we're focused on making mental wellness easier to access in the moments people need it most," said Terence Lim, Vice President of Partnerships at Headspace. "Partnering with RENPHO allowed us to bring mindfulness off the screen and into daily routines, creating a simple, screen-free way to reset, recharge, and reconnect throughout the day."

RENPHO x Headspace: A New Category of Wellness

"Our partnership with Headspace further strengthens our smart wellness ecosystem," said Toby Yu, Founder and CEO of RENPHO. "By bringing together Headspace's meditation, mental health and mindfulness expertise with our RENPHO world‑class technology, we're deepening our commitment to making holistic wellbeing more accessible — both mentally and physically."

Find Your Flow with the RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager, available now on Renpho.com for $129.99.

About RENPHO

Established in 2016, RENPHO was founded with a single vision: to improve lives and empower people worldwide through smart and simple healthy living solutions. Since its inception, RENPHO has created a robust ecosystem of smart, innovative recovery , wellness , and beauty products, providing affordable, accessible solutions for anyone looking to embark upon a wellness journey. Known for its state-of-the-art smart scales and powerful massage products, RENPHO has become not only a powerhouse in the health and wellness tech industry but also a leading innovator that continuously puts out carefully researched, thoughtfully crafted products echoing the company's mantra: Empower Your Wellness. To learn more, visit Renpho.com . For more news, information, and updates about the brand and its products, follow RENPHO on Instagram and TikTok .

About Headspace

Headspace is the leading everyday mental health companion, helping people care for their minds anytime, anywhere. Our all-in-one app delivers personalized support — from AI-powered guidance to meditation and mindfulness, coaching, and therapy — all designed to fit seamlessly into daily life. We partner with leading employers, health plans, and organizations to extend mental health care to their communities, offering additional services including psychiatry, EAP, care navigation, and work-life resources. Our team is made up of world-class clinicians, Emmy Award-winning storytellers, and leading AI technologists, working together to help millions around the globe build resilience and feel better. In a busy, complicated world, Headspace is here to remind you: your mind matters. Learn more at headspace.com .

1 McKinsey & Company, Future of Wellness: Trends, May 29, 2025

Media contact: [email protected]

