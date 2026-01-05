Wellness Technology Meets Mindfulness with the Debut of the RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager

Unveiled at CES, the new smart relaxation device blends physical relief with guided mindfulness for total well-being

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RENPHO , the global leader in smart wellness innovation, and Headspace , the leading mental health companion for everyday support, today announced the debut of the RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager . The collaboration combines RENPHO's industry-leading relaxation technology with Headspace's guided mindfulness content to help people rest, recover, and reset in a world where connectivity and digital eye strain have become constant. On display now at CES—and introduced at a moment when many are seeking to recenter and rebalance their routines for the year ahead—the RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager underscores RENPHO's broader initiative to help individuals find their flow through mindful, accessible wellness solutions. The device will be available on RENPHO.com beginning February 1 for $129.99, with additional retail channels to follow.

RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager

The RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager expands upon RENPHO's popular Eyeris Zen, first introduced in 2025, with a deeper multi-sensory relaxation experience designed for modern recovery. The device provides soothing heat, compression, and calming audio to help ease physical tension and mental fatigue at the same time. Each unit features nine integrated Headspace meditation tracks that make guided mindfulness accessible anytime, anywhere, and all consumers will receive a complimentary Headspace membership trial offer with full access to Headspace's content library.

"In today's always-on world, people are mentally and physically worn down," said Toby Yu, CEO of RENPHO. "Partnering with Headspace lets us create a next-generation self-care experience that pairs real physical relief with the power of mindfulness, so people can reset and recharge with ease."

RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager product highlights:

Whisper-Quiet ZenTech Motor: Powered by ZenTech, the Eyeris Zen operates at a near-silent 40dB, blending seamlessly into your peaceful moments as it melts stress away.

Powered by ZenTech, the Eyeris Zen operates at a near-silent 40dB, blending seamlessly into your peaceful moments as it melts stress away. Feather-light Fit with Cushioned Support: Designed for comfort at home or on the go, this ultra-lightweight 9.7 oz (275 g) eye massager mask uses soft, contoured cushions to gently cradle the eyes and nose.

Designed for comfort at home or on the go, this ultra-lightweight 9.7 oz (275 g) eye massager mask uses soft, contoured cushions to gently cradle the eyes and nose. Customizable Heat Therapy: Three soothing heat levels (107°F, 113°F, 118°F / 42.2°C, 45°C, 48°C) provide digital eye strain relief while helping reduce tension, ease puffiness, and relieve dryness for calm, refreshed eyes.

Three soothing heat levels (107°F, 113°F, 118°F / 42.2°C, 45°C, 48°C) provide digital eye strain relief while helping reduce tension, ease puffiness, and relieve dryness for calm, refreshed eyes. Personalized Compression Eye Fatigue Relief: Three compression modes and two pressure intensities allow a tailored relaxation experience that targets tension around the eyes and temples.

Three compression modes and two pressure intensities allow a tailored relaxation experience that targets tension around the eyes and temples. Immersive Audio Support: Bluetooth connectivity enables calming audio playback, from playlists to meditations, creating a peaceful environment for mental and physical reset.

Bluetooth connectivity enables calming audio playback, from playlists to meditations, creating a peaceful environment for mental and physical reset. Quick-Charge Convenience: A fast 1.5-hour recharge keeps relaxation within reach, anytime a moment of calm is needed.

A fast 1.5-hour recharge keeps relaxation within reach, anytime a moment of calm is needed. Co-Branded Design: A limited-edition, full Indigo exterior and co-branded details bring the partnership to life in a product that looks stylish, modern, and calming.

"At Headspace, we're always looking for ways to meet people exactly where they are, both physically, and on their mindfulness journeys," says Dora Kamau, Lead Mindfulness and Meditation Teacher at Headspace. "By pairing our guided practices with RENPHO's innovative technology, we're creating a multi-sensory experience that helps people soften tension, find stillness, and reconnect with themselves in moments when they need it most."

The RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager can be seen at RENPHO's booth (#53611) at the Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Level 2, Halls A-D.

For more information, please visit our press kit HERE .

About RENPHO

Established in 2016, RENPHO was founded with a single vision: to improve lives and empower people worldwide through smart and simple healthy living solutions. Since its inception, RENPHO has created a robust ecosystem of technologically advanced lifestyle products, providing affordable, accessible solutions for anyone looking to embark upon a health, fitness, or wellness journey. Known for its state-of-the-art smart scales and powerful massage products, RENPHO has become not only a powerhouse in the health and wellness tech industry but also a leading innovator that continuously puts out carefully researched, thoughtfully crafted products echoing the company's mantra: Empower Your Wellness. To learn more, visit Renpho.com . For more news, information, and updates about the brand and its products, follow RENPHO on Instagram and TikTok .

About Headspace

Headspace is the leading everyday mental health companion, helping people care for their minds anytime, anywhere. Our all-in-one app delivers personalized support — from AI-powered guidance to meditation and mindfulness, coaching, and therapy — all designed to fit seamlessly into daily life. We partner with leading employers, health plans, and organizations to extend mental health care to their communities, offering additional services including psychiatry, EAP, care navigation, and work-life resources. Our team is made up of world-class clinicians, Emmy Award-winning storytellers, and leading AI technologists, working together to help millions around the globe build resilience and feel better. In a busy, complicated world, Headspace is here to remind you: your mind matters. Learn more at headspace.com .

SOURCE RENPHO