Rensa Filtration Launches Family of Advanced HEPA Filters

AURORA, Ill., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rensa Filtration, a pioneer in innovative air filtration products, recently launched the production of high-performance HEPA filters at its headquarters and manufacturing campus in Aurora, IL.

Rensa's SuperFlo HEPA filters use advanced mini-pleat technology to achieve high dust loading and low resistance to airflow at 250 FPM, 500 FPM and 600 FPM compared to aluminum separator-style HEPA filters. This filter design provides HEPA level filtration with lower pressure drop, which leads to energy savings and lower cost of ownership.

Rensa Filtration HEPA Air Filters

Rensa HEPA filters come in several configurations and efficiency ranges:

SuperFlo Deep Pleat HEPA

SuperFlo HP (RHP) for Standard Capacity, 1000 CFM

SuperFlo HPX (RHP-XL) for High Capacity, 2000 CFM

SuperFlo V-Bank HEPA

SuperFlo HV (RHV), 2000 CFM

SuperFlo HVXL (RHV-XL), 2400 CFM

Brandon Ost, CEO and Founder of Rensa Filtration, is enthusiastic about the new product line. "Our distributors have been asking us to provide a broader range of HEPA filters to supplement our MERV 11 – MERV 16 medium- and high-efficiency filters for their customers ranging from healthcare facilities to advanced manufacturing. We have made significant investments in additional HEPA filter manufacturing and testing capabilities and expanded our team of HEPA experts in the last year to support this product launch."

Rensa offers HEPA filters rated at 99.97% and 99.99% efficiency at 0.3 microns. Each filter is tested per IEST RP CC 001.7 standards to guarantee superior performance.

HEPA level filtration is widely used to help protect people and processes in healthcare facilities and industries including pharmaceuticals, optics, battery manufacturing, semiconductors and aerospace.

For additional information on Rensa's HEPA filtration solutions, visit https://info.rensafiltration.com/high-purity-filters

About Rensa Filtration

Rensa is a leading manufacturer and distributor of air filtration products and operates ten manufacturing sites and several distribution centers across North America. Rensa offers a wide range of standard and customized HVAC filtration products that provide best-in-class filtration performance and energy savings in education, healthcare and high-tech manufacturing facilities. Rensa also offers specialized air filtration solutions for data centers and activated carbon filters for the removal of odors and molecular contamination in museums, airports and healthcare facilities.

