Rent Manager Wins Prestigious SourceForge Awards

CINCINNATI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is proud to announce that Rent Manager received several prestigious awards in 2025 from SourceForge, a complete business software and services comparison platform where buyers find, compare, and review software and IT services.

SourceForge Leader Awards and More

Rent Manager earned SourceForge's Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall Leader Awards; Customers Love Us Award; and Partner Award in 2025. These recognitions identify exceptional companies and products that have received outstanding user reviews. Rent Manager earned an overall 4.8 out of 5 stars review rating on SourceForge's website. The site features over 100,000 products and attracts nearly 20 million visitors per month.

This is an esteemed recognition for LCS, and particularly for the Rent Manager Development team, as it demonstrates the value the software delivers to customers. The following is an example of the feedback Rent Manager users have submitted to SourceForge: "Overall, I absolutely love this software, and I know I'm not even using it to its fullest capabilities. They keep updating and upgrading to ensure that they're changing with the times. Even with those changes, the basic items don't change, they're just making it better and offering more!" – Joseph Z., Property Manager

A Leader in Property Management Technology

Rent Manager delivers complete accounting and reporting resources; robust AI features; intuitive marketing and mobile tools; and extensive maintenance and property management capabilities; along with an ever-growing network of integrated technology providers . This comprehensive system provides advanced, customizable solutions and award-winning customer service to handle the complex operational needs of property management companies in every industry vertical—from multifamily apartments and single-family homes to manufactured housing communities, commercial real estate portfolios, and more.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1988 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information, please visit LCS.com .

About SourceForge

SourceForge is a complete business software and services comparison platform, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

To learn more, please visit SourceForge.net.

