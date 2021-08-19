Rent Prices Soar Beyond Pre-Pandemic Projections

While home value appreciation reaches new highs, the end of rampant price hikes may be on the horizon

- Rapidly rising rents sail past pre-pandemic growth projections, a milestone in strong recovery

- For-sale inventory continues to climb out of its slump, accelerating to 4.5% growth from June

- Home value growth jumps to new record high, but signs point to a more balanced market ahead

News provided by

Zillow

Aug 19, 2021, 08:00 ET

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A strong and widespread recovery of rents has pushed prices beyond where they would have been had the coronavirus pandemic never occurred, according to Zillow's® latest market report1. Although U.S. home appreciation again broke records in July, there are signs of a rebalancing in the for-sale market to come, with inventory rising for the third consecutive month and home value appreciation slowing in nearly half the major markets. 

Rent growth continued to build on momentum that began in March, following a period of sluggishness that started with the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Nationally, typical monthly rents rose to $1,843 in July, surpassing June's record appreciation and rising 9.2%, or $156, above July 2020.  

"With the economy continuing to reopen, employees receiving more long-term guidance on remote work, and as students find their way back to college campuses, the rental market is picking back up," said Nicole Bachaud, Zillow economic data analyst. "As high demand puts pressure on rents and incomes are unable to keep up, affordability will become more of a challenge in the coming months."

Zillow estimates rents are now $52 higher than they would have been if the past 18 months had been more normal. Rents first surpassed their pre-pandemic trajectory last month.

Rents in nine major metropolitan areas, all across the Sun Belt, are at least 10% higher than would have been expected based on pre-pandemic trends, topping out at 15.6% higher in Tampa. Rents in just nine metros are lower than projected, and nearly all are expensive coastal markets: Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Minneapolis; Seattle; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and San Jose. 

The top 14 metros for annual rent growth are scattered across the Sun Belt, led by Phoenix, up 23.1%, Las Vegas (22.7%), Tampa (21.4%) and Riverside (19.9%). July rents are also positive year over year in all major metros, with holdouts New York, San Francisco and San Jose finally posting yearly growth.

Available for-sale inventory took another encouraging step forward in July, rising 4.5% over June to mark the third consecutive month of rising supply. The improvement is widespread; inventory rose month over month in all but three of the 50 largest U.S. metros. Some of the largest additions of supply came to in-demand metros -- Cleveland, Buffalo, Columbus, Denver and Austin. While housing supply is still nearly 28% below July 2020 levels, further injections will help reduce competition and slow extreme price growth. 

Home value growth again broke monthly and annual records, with year-over-year appreciation of 16.7% and monthly gains of 2%. This brings typical home values measured by Zillow's Home Value Index (ZHVI) to $298,933, up nearly $43,000 over last July. Austin again tops the charts with year-over-year growth landing at 41.5%, significantly higher than New Orleans' 11.6% year-over-year growth at the bottom of the pack.

The end of rampant price hikes may be on the horizon, however, as 22 of the nation's 50 largest metros had slower monthly growth than in June. The share of listings with a price cut rose 1.7% in July to 10.4%, and median time on market rose or stayed steady in all but three major metros. 

"All signs point to the likelihood that the housing market is beginning to ease off the gas pedal," said Bachaud. 

Metropolitan
Area*

Zillow Home
Value Index

(ZHVI)

ZHVI –
YoY
Change 

Zillow
Observed
Rent Index

(ZORI) 

ZORI –
YoY
Change

ZORI –
MoM
Change

Inventory –
MoM
Change

United States

$298,933

16.7%

$1,843

9.2%

1.9%

4.5%

New York, NY

$552,607

13.3%

$2,671

1.7%

2.3%

2.4%

Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA

$831,593

19.3%

$2,553

6.9%

1.7%

2.8%

Chicago, IL

$280,130

13.4%

$1,746

3.5%

1.0%

5.4%

Dallas–Fort Worth, TX

$313,393

19.4%

$1,642

12.4%

2.4%

4.5%

Philadelphia, PA

$302,822

16.9%

$1,710

6.1%

1.0%

4.8%

Houston, TX

$258,174

15.0%

$1,504

8.8%

1.9%

3.3%

Washington, D.C.

$512,936

14.2%

$2,107

3.8%

1.6%

5.3%

Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL

$355,793

14.7%

$2,249

17.1%

3.2%

-4.0%

Atlanta, GA

$301,104

19.6%

$1,787

17.6%

2.9%

2.5%

Boston, MA

$592,940

16.7%

$2,557

2.7%

1.1%

-0.3%

San Francisco, CA

$1,324,433

17.8%

$3,082

0.9%

1.6%

3.4%

Detroit, MI

$220,309

17.8%

$1,387

10.5%

1.5%

10.2%

Riverside, CA

$495,619

25.1%

$2,358

19.9%

2.5%

6.0%

Phoenix, AZ

$390,733

29.8%

$1,746

23.1%

3.2%

1.6%

Seattle, WA

$670,473

22.7%

$2,125

6.2%

2.4%

4.6%

Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN

$347,512

14.0%

$1,605

4.1%

0.6%

6.3%

San Diego, CA

$792,531

26.0%

$2,577

11.9%

2.3%

5.7%

St. Louis, MO

$216,727

15.9%

$1,224

8.1%

1.4%

4.9%

Tampa, FL

$295,532

23.7%

$1,819

21.4%

3.8%

2.4%

Baltimore, MD

$345,194

13.8%

$1,749

9.9%

1.8%

6.0%

Denver, CO

$554,544

20.4%

$1,872

10.2%

2.2%

8.1%

Pittsburgh, PA

$196,897

19.1%

$1,247

4.8%

0.1%

7.1%

Portland, OR

$515,049

19.1%

$1,753

8.9%

1.7%

6.5%

Charlotte, NC

$303,816

20.5%

$1,628

13.6%

2.1%

4.9%

Sacramento, CA

$540,438

23.6%

$2,142

14.2%

2.6%

San Antonio, TX

$250,108

17.0%

$1,344

11.0%

2.7%

1.6%

Orlando, FL

$307,048

14.2%

$1,758

14.2%

3.0%

1.9%

Cincinnati, OH

$228,977

16.5%

$1,339

9.0%

1.1%

7.7%

Cleveland, OH

$195,514

18.2%

$1,278

8.8%

1.3%

11.1%

Kansas City, MO

$250,881

18.0%

$1,304

8.2%

1.0%

7.2%

Las Vegas, NV

$360,345

21.5%

$1,662

22.7%

3.6%

5.6%

Columbus, OH

$258,420

16.1%

$1,366

8.8%

1.9%

9.6%

Indianapolis, IN

$226,634

16.9%

$1,375

11.5%

1.4%

5.9%

San Jose, CA

$1,462,949

19.6%

$3,068

0.6%

1.6%

0.2%

Austin, TX

$496,659

41.5%

$1,695

16.8%

4.1%

7.3%

Virginia Beach, VA

$285,199

13.0%

$1,496

13.5%

2.3%

3.4%

Nashville, TN

$347,050

16.3%

$1,724

11.3%

2.4%

Providence, RI

$396,502

20.2%

$1,735

13.1%

1.5%

7.0%

Milwaukee, WI

$247,952

17.2%

$1,206

5.6%

0.4%

15.7%

Jacksonville, FL

$287,139

19.5%

$1,597

18.5%

3.4%

2.7%

Memphis, TN

$192,043

16.6%

$1,504

15.1%

0.9%

6.8%

Oklahoma City, OK

$185,328

12.2%

$1,210

10.4%

1.4%

8.4%

Louisville–Jefferson County, KY

$214,379

13.8%

$1,169

6.4%

1.5%

8.1%

Hartford, CT

$288,772

17.6%

$1,587

9.8%

1.0%

4.2%

Richmond, VA

$289,731

12.9%

$1,429

10.8%

1.6%

4.3%

New Orleans, LA

$239,869

11.6%

$1,316

7.3%

1.9%

5.1%

Buffalo, NY

$221,880

23.7%

$1,225

9.2%

1.7%

10.2%

Raleigh, NC

$353,248

20.3%

$1,600

14.0%

3.0%

-2.9%

Birmingham, AL

$204,114

14.0%

$1,271

9.0%

2.1%

1.2%

Salt Lake City, UT

$510,010

26.3%

$1,547

13.5%

1.0%

4.6%

*Table ordered by market size 

1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Reports are monthly overviews of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Real Estate Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Reports is aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 1996. Mortgage and home loan data is typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. 

As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.  

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

SOURCE Zillow

Related Links

https://www.zillow.com

Also from this source

As Housing Prices Rise, Affordability Squeeze is Coming...

The Great Reshuffling Is Changing How Far Americans Are Willing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics