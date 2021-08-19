Rent Prices Soar Beyond Pre-Pandemic Projections

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A strong and widespread recovery of rents has pushed prices beyond where they would have been had the coronavirus pandemic never occurred, according to Zillow's® latest market report 1. Although U.S. home appreciation again broke records in July, there are signs of a rebalancing in the for-sale market to come, with inventory rising for the third consecutive month and home value appreciation slowing in nearly half the major markets.

Rent growth continued to build on momentum that began in March, following a period of sluggishness that started with the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Nationally, typical monthly rents rose to $1,843 in July, surpassing June's record appreciation and rising 9.2%, or $156, above July 2020.

"With the economy continuing to reopen, employees receiving more long-term guidance on remote work, and as students find their way back to college campuses, the rental market is picking back up," said Nicole Bachaud, Zillow economic data analyst. "As high demand puts pressure on rents and incomes are unable to keep up, affordability will become more of a challenge in the coming months."

Zillow estimates rents are now $52 higher than they would have been if the past 18 months had been more normal. Rents first surpassed their pre-pandemic trajectory last month.

Rents in nine major metropolitan areas, all across the Sun Belt, are at least 10% higher than would have been expected based on pre-pandemic trends, topping out at 15.6% higher in Tampa. Rents in just nine metros are lower than projected, and nearly all are expensive coastal markets: Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Minneapolis; Seattle; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and San Jose.

The top 14 metros for annual rent growth are scattered across the Sun Belt, led by Phoenix, up 23.1%, Las Vegas (22.7%), Tampa (21.4%) and Riverside (19.9%). July rents are also positive year over year in all major metros, with holdouts New York, San Francisco and San Jose finally posting yearly growth.

Available for-sale inventory took another encouraging step forward in July, rising 4.5% over June to mark the third consecutive month of rising supply. The improvement is widespread; inventory rose month over month in all but three of the 50 largest U.S. metros. Some of the largest additions of supply came to in-demand metros -- Cleveland, Buffalo, Columbus, Denver and Austin. While housing supply is still nearly 28% below July 2020 levels, further injections will help reduce competition and slow extreme price growth.

Home value growth again broke monthly and annual records, with year-over-year appreciation of 16.7% and monthly gains of 2%. This brings typical home values measured by Zillow's Home Value Index (ZHVI) to $298,933, up nearly $43,000 over last July. Austin again tops the charts with year-over-year growth landing at 41.5%, significantly higher than New Orleans' 11.6% year-over-year growth at the bottom of the pack.

The end of rampant price hikes may be on the horizon, however, as 22 of the nation's 50 largest metros had slower monthly growth than in June. The share of listings with a price cut rose 1.7% in July to 10.4%, and median time on market rose or stayed steady in all but three major metros.

"All signs point to the likelihood that the housing market is beginning to ease off the gas pedal," said Bachaud.

Metropolitan

Area* Zillow Home

Value Index (ZHVI) ZHVI –

YoY

Change Zillow

Observed

Rent Index (ZORI) ZORI –

YoY

Change ZORI –

MoM

Change Inventory –

MoM

Change United States $298,933 16.7% $1,843 9.2% 1.9% 4.5% New York, NY $552,607 13.3% $2,671 1.7% 2.3% 2.4% Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA $831,593 19.3% $2,553 6.9% 1.7% 2.8% Chicago, IL $280,130 13.4% $1,746 3.5% 1.0% 5.4% Dallas–Fort Worth, TX $313,393 19.4% $1,642 12.4% 2.4% 4.5% Philadelphia, PA $302,822 16.9% $1,710 6.1% 1.0% 4.8% Houston, TX $258,174 15.0% $1,504 8.8% 1.9% 3.3% Washington, D.C. $512,936 14.2% $2,107 3.8% 1.6% 5.3% Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL $355,793 14.7% $2,249 17.1% 3.2% -4.0% Atlanta, GA $301,104 19.6% $1,787 17.6% 2.9% 2.5% Boston, MA $592,940 16.7% $2,557 2.7% 1.1% -0.3% San Francisco, CA $1,324,433 17.8% $3,082 0.9% 1.6% 3.4% Detroit, MI $220,309 17.8% $1,387 10.5% 1.5% 10.2% Riverside, CA $495,619 25.1% $2,358 19.9% 2.5% 6.0% Phoenix, AZ $390,733 29.8% $1,746 23.1% 3.2% 1.6% Seattle, WA $670,473 22.7% $2,125 6.2% 2.4% 4.6% Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN $347,512 14.0% $1,605 4.1% 0.6% 6.3% San Diego, CA $792,531 26.0% $2,577 11.9% 2.3% 5.7% St. Louis, MO $216,727 15.9% $1,224 8.1% 1.4% 4.9% Tampa, FL $295,532 23.7% $1,819 21.4% 3.8% 2.4% Baltimore, MD $345,194 13.8% $1,749 9.9% 1.8% 6.0% Denver, CO $554,544 20.4% $1,872 10.2% 2.2% 8.1% Pittsburgh, PA $196,897 19.1% $1,247 4.8% 0.1% 7.1% Portland, OR $515,049 19.1% $1,753 8.9% 1.7% 6.5% Charlotte, NC $303,816 20.5% $1,628 13.6% 2.1% 4.9% Sacramento, CA $540,438 23.6% $2,142 14.2% 2.6%

San Antonio, TX $250,108 17.0% $1,344 11.0% 2.7% 1.6% Orlando, FL $307,048 14.2% $1,758 14.2% 3.0% 1.9% Cincinnati, OH $228,977 16.5% $1,339 9.0% 1.1% 7.7% Cleveland, OH $195,514 18.2% $1,278 8.8% 1.3% 11.1% Kansas City, MO $250,881 18.0% $1,304 8.2% 1.0% 7.2% Las Vegas, NV $360,345 21.5% $1,662 22.7% 3.6% 5.6% Columbus, OH $258,420 16.1% $1,366 8.8% 1.9% 9.6% Indianapolis, IN $226,634 16.9% $1,375 11.5% 1.4% 5.9% San Jose, CA $1,462,949 19.6% $3,068 0.6% 1.6% 0.2% Austin, TX $496,659 41.5% $1,695 16.8% 4.1% 7.3% Virginia Beach, VA $285,199 13.0% $1,496 13.5% 2.3% 3.4% Nashville, TN $347,050 16.3% $1,724 11.3% 2.4%

Providence, RI $396,502 20.2% $1,735 13.1% 1.5% 7.0% Milwaukee, WI $247,952 17.2% $1,206 5.6% 0.4% 15.7% Jacksonville, FL $287,139 19.5% $1,597 18.5% 3.4% 2.7% Memphis, TN $192,043 16.6% $1,504 15.1% 0.9% 6.8% Oklahoma City, OK $185,328 12.2% $1,210 10.4% 1.4% 8.4% Louisville–Jefferson County, KY $214,379 13.8% $1,169 6.4% 1.5% 8.1% Hartford, CT $288,772 17.6% $1,587 9.8% 1.0% 4.2% Richmond, VA $289,731 12.9% $1,429 10.8% 1.6% 4.3% New Orleans, LA $239,869 11.6% $1,316 7.3% 1.9% 5.1% Buffalo, NY $221,880 23.7% $1,225 9.2% 1.7% 10.2% Raleigh, NC $353,248 20.3% $1,600 14.0% 3.0% -2.9% Birmingham, AL $204,114 14.0% $1,271 9.0% 2.1% 1.2% Salt Lake City, UT $510,010 26.3% $1,547 13.5% 1.0% 4.6%

*Table ordered by market size

1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Reports are monthly overviews of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Real Estate Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research . The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Reports is aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 1996. Mortgage and home loan data is typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data .

