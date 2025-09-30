Rental Housing Journal Launches New Career Center, Powered by SmartJobBoard, to Connect Rental Housing Talent with Employers Nationwide

Dedicated job site helps property owners, managers, maintenance professionals and industry service providers find and fill critical roles

TEMPE, Ariz. and DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartJobBoard, a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, today announced the launch of Rental Housing Journal's new Career Center. Powered by SmartJobBoard's advanced AI technology, the platform is a dedicated job site designed to connect employers and professionals across the multifamily and rental housing ecosystem.

The new destination, available at jobs.rentalhousingjournal.com, centralizes roles spanning property management, maintenance, leasing and sales and corporate operations while giving employers a direct channel to reach qualified candidates.

"From on-site maintenance to corporate operations, great teams are the heartbeat of our industry," said John Triplett, publisher at Rental Housing Journal. "With AI-powered matching and employer discovery tools, our new Career Center makes it faster and easier for professionals to find roles they'll thrive in and for employers to connect with the right talent."

The Career Center streamlines job postings, boosts visibility and delivers a seamless experience for both employers and job seekers.

Key Features for Job Seekers:

AI-driven job matching & match scores that analyze skills, experience and education to surface highly relevant opportunities.

that analyze skills, experience and education to surface highly relevant opportunities. Email job alerts so candidates are notified the moment relevant job openings go live.

so candidates are notified the moment relevant job openings go live. Easy resume tools, including online resume creation from uploaded documents, efficient resume management and an optional Priority Resume to stand out to employers.

Key Features for Employers:

One-Click Candidate Discovery to instantly view candidates who best align to each posting, right inside the job board.

to instantly view candidates who best align to each posting, right inside the job board. Company profiles and job branding (e.g., Featured Job highlighting in search results and inclusion in job alert emails) to boost visibility and response.

(e.g., Featured Job highlighting in search results and inclusion in job alert emails) to boost visibility and response. Candidate search & resume access , with optional resume alerts that email new matching profiles daily, weekly or monthly.

, with optional resume alerts that email new matching profiles daily, weekly or monthly. Applicant tracking & performance analytics to manage pipelines and measure results.

"We built SmartJobBoard to help mission-driven publishers like Rental Housing Journal connect their communities with meaningful work," said SmartJobBoard CEO Rodion Telpizov. "By combining Rental Housing Journal's highly engaged audience with AI matching and one-click candidate discovery, employers can find qualified multifamily talent in seconds while job seekers get personalized recommendations that reflect their real skills and experience."

Employers and job seekers can access the Rental Housing Journal's Career Center at https://jobs.rentalhousingjournal.com/.

About Rental Housing Journal:

Rental Housing Journal is a business journal and website serving the rental housing industry with practical news, trends and how-to guidance for property owners, managers, landlords, maintenance professionals and investors, with coverage tailored to regional markets. Based in Tempe, Arizona, Rental Housing Journal also publishes regional editions such as Oregon/Portland Metro and Arizona. For more information, visit https://rentalhousingjournal.com/.

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and recruitment by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit https://www.smartjobboard.com/ .

