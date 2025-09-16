Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation Launches New Career Center to Connect Law Enforcement Professionals with Opportunities Across Virginia and Beyond

New online platform, powered by SmartJobBoard, connects job seekers with career opportunities while helping agencies recruit and retain top talent

RICHMOND, Va. and DENVER, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartJobBoard, a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, today announced the launch of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation's (VACP) new Career Center. Powered by SmartJobBoard's advanced AI technology, the online platform is designed to better connect law enforcement professionals at all levels with job opportunities in Virginia and surrounding states.

"As the law enforcement profession evolves, we want to ensure our members and communities have the best tools available to recruit, retain and grow top talent," said Dana Schrad, executive director of VACP. "Our new Career Center not only helps agencies fill critical vacancies with qualified candidates but also supports professionals who are looking to build lifelong careers in law enforcement by connecting them with new challenges and leadership opportunities."

The launch comes at a time of increased mobility within law enforcement, as more professionals pursue opportunities across agencies and into leadership roles. By pairing its job board with unique leadership development programs and public safety consulting services, VACP is reinforcing its mission to promote professionalism in policing and help agencies find the right people to serve their communities.

The VACP Career Center provides a modern, easy-to-use platform where candidates can create profiles, upload resumes and receive customized job alerts through AI-powered matching. Unlike traditional static bulletin boards, the new system actively connects candidates with openings aligned to their skills and experience, supporting both job seekers and hiring agencies.

The Career Center also provides employers with cost-effective posting options, including discounted rates for VACP members. Open to localities, campus police, state and federal agencies and even neighboring states, the site offers employers access to a highly qualified and targeted pool of candidates.

"What makes the VACP Career Center unique is its focus on the law enforcement community," said SmartJobBoard CEO Rodion Telpizov. "We are proud to support its mission-driven platform that simplifies the hiring process for agencies and makes career growth more accessible for candidates who want to serve their communities and advance in the profession."

Employers and job seekers can access the VACP Career Center at https://jobs.vachiefs.org/.

About the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation:

Founded in 1926, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation (VACP) serves more than 500 members representing law enforcement leadership across the Commonwealth. VACP provides advocacy, education, training and professional support to promote excellence in policing and advance public safety. Its programs include a comprehensive leadership development ladder, from first-line supervisor schools to the Professional Executive Leadership School, as well as public safety consulting services that assist localities with executive searches and promotional processes. VACP also sponsors community programs, policy initiatives and professional standards efforts that strengthen law enforcement and enhance trust with the communities they serve. For more information, visit https://www.vachiefs.org/.

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and recruitment by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit https://www.smartjobboard.com/.

