Rentex Earns a Place on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the Sixth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentex, one of the nation's largest, most established wholesale providers of AV rental equipment, is very pleased to announce that it's been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the country for the sixth consecutive year, an achievement that only 3% of companies on the Inc. list have achieved.

As an honoree for the sixth year in a row, Rentex is now a veteran of the Inc. 5000 "Honor Roll," a group of American companies that have achieved consistent, outstanding growth for more than 5 years.

Richard Flaherty III, CEO of Rentex, was effusive about receiving the honor, "We've created a strong culture of client satisfaction here at Rentex, and our customers continue to reward us for it with loyalty and growth. Not only has Rentex made the list for the 6th consecutive year, we jumped up more than 600 places from 2018. That's a testament to the high quality of our inventory and the continued diligence of the entire Rentex team, who are the key to our leadership in the AV rental industry. I'm humbled by what Rentex has achieved so far, and thrilled by what lies ahead for our team."

First issued in 1979, the Inc. list has become a barometer of a vital sector of the American economy – thriving small and midsized businesses. The companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list have an aggregate revenue of $237.7 billion, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. The median growth rate of businesses on the 2018 Inc. 5000 was an impressive 157 percent.

To see the Rentex entry on the Inc. 5000 list visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/rentex-audio-visual-computer-rentals

About Rentex

Founded in 1980, Rentex is one of the largest and most trusted wholesale providers of AV equipment in the nation. A longtime leader in the cross-rental market, Rentex supplies AV equipment to the nation's largest rental, staging, production, and live event companies. The company has locations in most major cities and every location provides 24/7 sales & technical support along with a large inventory of high-quality AV equipment.

To view Rentex's inventory of rental equipment or request a rental quote, visit www.rentex.com or call 800-574-1702.

Contact Information:

Marcel Maillet

(800) 545.2313

marcel@rentex.com

SOURCE Rentex

Related Links

https://www.rentex.com

