Rently Introduces Smart Bolt® Bluetooth Lock

New smart lock fortifies single family rentals with top-tier security and reliability

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently , the leader in self-touring and smart home technology, is pleased to introduce the Smart Bolt® , the next generation of its popular Bluetooth smart lock for single family rentals. The new features of Rently's Smart Bolt include an extended battery life, a stronger motor, and easy-to-install design.

Smart Bolt, Rently's new Bluetooth smart lock, features an extended battery, stronger motor, and easy-to-install design. Post this Rently Smart Bolt Bluetooth enabled smart lock features an extended battery life, a stronger motor, and easy-to-install design. The Smart Bolt supports multiple modes of entry, including key, code, Bluetooth, or fob.

Rently's Smart Bolt offers residents reliability and convenience, while offering property managers a highly secure access control device that can be seamlessly integrated with Rently's self-guided touring solution . The Smart Bolt supports multiple modes of entry, including key, code, Bluetooth, or fob.

The Smart Bolt meets ANSI-BHMA (Grade 2) industry security standards and protects against hacking and unauthorized access by using cutting-edge AES-256 encryption.

"When designing the Smart Bolt, we listened to what our customers were telling us they valued most in a property access solution, and security was their top priority," said Clark Li, Rently's CTO. "We delivered to their expectations and beyond. Rently remains committed to offering the most secure technology in the proptech industry."

With an extended battery life, the Rently Smart Bolt offers reliable property access for the duration of most residential leases. A "jumpstart" feature guarantees uninterrupted functionality, even if the battery runs out. Property managers can choose a compact 4-battery version (Flex version), or an expanded 8-battery model (Max version).

The Smart Bolt is easy to deploy, especially with Rently's step-by-step, automated installer workflow . Additionally, Rently offers nationwide installation services, ensuring hassle-free implementation across your properties.

Rently's Smart Home Solution , now including Smart Bolt, seamlessly integrates with popular PMS systems, such as Yardi and RealPage. The unified platform provides managers with a single dashboard view of all property operations and enables remote property access and management.

Elevate your properties with Smart Bolt and experience reliability, convenience and peace of mind like never before.

About Us

Rently is the leader in self-touring and smart home technology. Our best-in-class proptech solutions for the rental housing industry optimize leasing efficiency and expand revenue opportunities. We combine top-tier hardware with an innovative software platform that allows real estate operators to automate every step of the leasing lifecycle. www.rently.com

