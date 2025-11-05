Rentricity Secures U.S. Patent for Hydrogen Generation Technology -- Pioneering Clean Energy at the Heart of Water Infrastructure

MENDHAM, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentricity Inc., a leader in recovering clean energy from water infrastructure, proudly announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,454,761 B1, titled "Systems and Methods for Producing Hydrogen Gas from a Water Distribution System." This groundbreaking innovation expands Rentricity's suite of clean energy technologies by enabling point-of-use hydrogen generation, directly within pressurized water distribution networks — marking a new frontier in sustainable energy recovery and water management under the brand name: HydroCosm®.

The patent represents more than a decade of research and development led by Frank Zammataro, President and Founder of Rentricity. It builds upon the company's 13-year commercial mission to harness "Flow-to-Wire™" in-conduit hydropower systems — turning excess water pressure into clean, renewable electricity. With this new capability, Rentricity moves beyond electricity generation to decentralized hydrogen production, supporting the nation's transition to carbon-free energy and resilient utility infrastructure.

From Pressure to Power — and Now Hydrogen

Traditional water systems dissipate pressure through valves, wasting valuable energy potential. Rentricity's patented systems convert that wasted pressure into electricity using compact turbines and generators — a technology already deployed in water utilities across the U.S.

With the issuance of this new patent, Rentricity can now leverage that same pressure to produce hydrogen gas onsite through integrated electrolysis. The patented system combines a turbine-generator with an electrolyzer to extract hydrogen and oxygen from water under controlled flow and pressure conditions. The hydrogen can then be stored, used for on-site energy needs, or distributed for broader use in fuel cells, water treatment processes, or emerging hydrogen vehicles and networks.

"This patent represents the next evolution of water-energy integration," said Frank Zammataro, inventor and CEO of Rentricity. "For over a decade, our focus has been on energy recovery within the nation's water systems. Now, with this hydrogen innovation, we can help utilities participate directly in the clean energy economy — producing renewable energy where it's most needed."

A Decade of Innovation Driving Water-Energy Synergy

Since its founding, Rentricity has pioneered methods to convert pressure drop into electricity, helping utilities offset operating costs and improve sustainability. This latest patent expands that legacy to support future "Water-to-Hydrogen™" applications.

The company also credits the Colorado Cleantech Industry Association (CCIA) and its 2019 Energy Fellows Institute program for sparking this next step in innovation. During the fellowship, Zammataro had the opportunity to visit and engage with scientists at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) — specifically, the Hydrogen Technologies & Systems Center — where he gained firsthand insight into the latest advancements in hydrogen generation, storage, and utilization.

"That fellowship experience helped crystalize how Rentricity's in-pipe pressure recovery systems could one day drive hydrogen production," said Zammataro. "Standing inside NREL's Hydrogen Laboratory and seeing their work up close inspired the idea that clean water and clean energy could intersect at the same valve — quite literally."

According to the patent's detailed description, Rentricity's hydrogen system is designed for flexibility — adaptable to both small-scale municipal and industrial sites and larger, grid-integrated installations. The system operates autonomously using smart sensors and controllers, enabling safe and efficient hydrogen production while maintaining optimal water flow for water operations.

This innovation could transform water utilities into distributed energy producers, helping meet growing hydrogen demand for decarbonization while improving the resilience of public infrastructure.

Powering the Future of Water and Energy

Rentricity's new patent reinforces the company's vision of turning water infrastructure into a dual-purpose network — delivering both water and clean energy. By enabling utilities to generate hydrogen at the point of use, Rentricity bridges the gap between the water, energy, and environmental sectors, offering a new model for sustainable urban and regional systems.

"Hydrogen is a vital piece of our clean energy future," added Zammataro. "And water systems — with their constant pressure and flow — are an untapped opportunity to produce it cleanly and locally."

About Rentricity

Rentricity Inc. is a pioneer in energy recovery from water infrastructure. The company's Flow-to-Wire™ and Sustainable Energy & Management System™ technologies enable water and wastewater utilities to generate renewable electricity from excess pressure. Now based in Mendham, NJ, Rentricity's mission is to help utilities become leaders in clean energy, resilience, and sustainability.

