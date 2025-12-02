Turning Water Infrastructure into Clean Power: Rentricity and St. Mary's Area Water Authority Launch In-Conduit Hydropower Project in Pennsylvania to Advance Clean Energy and Support Growing U.S. Energy Demand

MENDHAM, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentricity Inc., a leading developer of in-conduit hydropower systems, today announced a new project with the St. Mary's Area Water Authority (SMAWA) in Pennsylvania to convert the energy of flowing water into clean, renewable electricity. The project is part of Rentricity's ongoing mission to transform the nation's water infrastructure into a distributed network of energy-generating assets, supporting both local sustainability goals and America's increasing energy needs in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and data center expansion.

The St. Mary's In-Conduit Hydropower Project will install Rentricity's proprietary Flow-to-Wire™ turbine-generator system within SMAWA's gravity-fed raw water line — operating at approximately 26 psi, or less than 60 feet of head. This represents a milestone achievement as Rentricity's lowest-head Flow-to-Wire™ installation since the company's inception, demonstrating the versatility of its technology in capturing clean energy even from low-pressure water systems.

This turnkey system — designed, engineered, and supplied by Rentricity — highlights a scalable model for U.S. municipalities seeking to improve sustainability and operational efficiency, even in systems with limited head pressure, without compromising water quality or service reliability.

Harnessing Water for a New Energy Era

As reported by industry sources, the U.S. is confronting record energy and water demands driven by the rise of AI-powered data centers and high-performance computing. These facilities require vast amounts of both resources, prompting utilities and energy planners to seek alternative, decentralized clean power solutions that can operate reliably at the local level.

Rentricity's in-conduit hydropower technology provides an innovative answer. By capturing the energy from pressure-reducing points in water systems, it converts excess flow into renewable power — reducing the load on regional grids while providing a new revenue stream for utilities.

"Turning water infrastructure into clean power is no longer just an environmental choice — it's an operational necessity," said Frank Zammataro, CEO and Co-Founder of Rentricity. "This project with St. Mary's demonstrates how existing municipal systems can become distributed clean energy producers, helping communities' lower costs, reduce emissions, and build resilience into the grid. As data centers and AI systems drive future energy demand, energy recovery solutions like this will play an essential role."

Local Leadership, Global Impact

The St. Mary's project will generate approximately 157,680 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually — equivalent to powering 12 homes per year or removing 13 gasoline cars from the road. Over its first 40-year life cycle, the system will offset more than 2,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂e), along with reductions in sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, contributing directly to Pennsylvania's greenhouse gas reduction and clean air goals.

"This project helps us do more with the resources we already manage," said Randy Gradizzi, Chairman of the St. Mary's Area Water Authority. "By capturing clean energy from our own system, we're lowering our operating costs and doing our part to support regional sustainability. It's a win for our customers, our community, and the environment."

A Model for Sustainable Utilities Nationwide

Rentricity's Flow-to-Wire™ systems — NSF 61/372 certified for use in drinking water and available for irrigation and industrial applications — ensure full regulatory compliance while delivering exceptional efficiency, reliability, and longevity. Each installation is custom-engineered to the site's hydraulics, maximizing power recovery and operational performance.

Built to last 40 years or more, Rentricity's systems are designed for continuous operation with minimal maintenance, offering utilities an unparalleled return on investment. Their long-life cycle significantly reduces equipment turnover and material waste — translating to a lower environmental footprint across decades of service. By harnessing energy that would otherwise be lost, the systems also help extend the lifespan of existing water infrastructure by reducing pressure stress and improving system balance.

With more than 30 projects completed across North America, Rentricity is leading the expansion of in-conduit hydropower as a cornerstone of the "Water-Energy Nexus" — the critical intersection of water management, clean energy generation, climate policy, and infrastructure resilience.

The company's technology directly supports U.S. Department of Energy objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance distributed renewable energy. By converting excess water pressure into sustainable electricity, Rentricity enables water operators to lower energy consumption, meet long-term sustainability goals, and reinvest savings into infrastructure modernization — all while minimizing environmental impact and maximizing equipment lifespan.

Project at a Glance

About St. Mary's Area Water Authority (SMAWA)

The St. Mary's Area Water Authority is a municipal water utility serving the City of St. Mary's and surrounding areas in Pennsylvania. SMAWA provides high-quality drinking water through a gravity-fed system sourced from regional headwaters and managed with a focus on operational efficiency, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. The authority continually seeks innovative solutions to improve service reliability, reduce costs, and support Pennsylvania's climate and energy goals.

About Rentricity

Rentricity Inc. is the nation's leading developer of in-conduit hydropower systems, providing turnkey Flow-to-Wire™ solutions that convert excess pressure in water, irrigation, and industrial pipelines into clean electricity. The company's patented technologies and engineering expertise help utilities reduce energy costs, generate new revenue, and achieve sustainability targets. Rentricity's work directly supports the U.S. clean energy transition and the global pursuit of net-zero emissions.

