RentSpree Announces Partnership with Houston Association of REALTORS®, Largest Local Association in Texas

RentSpree integration to launch in June; Will help support HAR's 48,000 subscribers in their rental business

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the top-rated provider of rental software in the U.S., today announced that Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) is joining its more than 70-member strong MLS Partnership Program. The new collaboration will allow HAR, the second-largest MLS in the state of Texas, to provide state-of-the-art rental tools to its 48,000 subscribers.

HAR logo

RentSpree's full integration on the MLS platform will facilitate an instant ApplyLink™ for rental listings that will slash transaction time agents spend on processing rental applications and in turn help boost returns.

RentSpree's tenant screening feature will integrate seamlessly with HAR's listing module, streamlining communication between agents, rental applicants, and property owners. This new integration, provided at no cost to HAR subscribers, simplifies rental management by reducing unnecessary back-and-forth interactions and enhances lead generation.

"In today's competitive market, streamlining the leasing process is important for both landlords and tenants," said Mario Arriaga, Chair of the HAR MLS. "This partnership equips our subscribers with the technology they need to find qualified renters quickly and efficiently, while offering tenants a seamless and secure application experience."

Added HAR President and CEO Bob Hale, "We are excited to be able to offer RentSpree's award-winning tenant screening and other rental services tools to our MLS subscribers. Houston's strong economy and population growth is reflected in the region's thriving rental market. We're equipping our members with innovative tech tools to capitalize on this opportunity."

HAR is the eighth-largest MLS in the country and adds to RentSpree's growing presence in the state after partnering with Unlock MLS (formerly ABoR) in Austin last year. The Houston rental market has been flourishing, driven by a strong economy, relative affordability as compared with other U.S. metros and resulting population growth. Single-family rental listings have significantly increased, up 27.4 percent to 5,403 year over year in April, according to HAR's latest Rental Market Update. Leased listings also rose by 3.8 percent, totaling 3,762, while the average lease price climbed 3.1 percent to $2,285.

"Teaming up with HAR is of great significance to us as it helps expand our services in pivotal Texas rental markets," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree. "Our integration not only streamlines rental processes for HAR members but also plays an important role in enhancing efficiency for applicants and owners within these key regions."

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over two million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022 and 2023. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About Houston Association of REALTORS®

Founded in 1918, the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) is a 48,000-member organization of real estate professionals engaged in every aspect of the industry, including residential and commercial sales and leasing, appraisal, property management and counseling. It is the largest individual dues-paying membership trade association in Houston as well as the second largest local association/board of REALTORS® in the United States.

SOURCE RentSpree