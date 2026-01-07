RentSpree Expands Landlord Platform With Interest-Earning Accounts and Automated Money Management

New integrated financial tool brings FDIC-insured accounts and automated money management directly into the RentSpree workflow.

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree, the award-winning rental technology platform trusted by more than four million users, today announced the launch of a new, dedicated banking* experience designed exclusively for small landlords . This marks RentSpree's first major step into embedded financial services, expanding the platform from screening and payments into full financial operations.

As RentSpree builds a comprehensive platform for landlords and their agents, the new FDIC-insured banking experience powered by New York-based Unit, brings financial visibility and secure money management directly into the rental workflow. Built on a platform already trusted by landlords and proven through the management of more than $250 million in rent, the launch reflects growing demand among small landlords for simpler, more unified tools that bring operational and financial management together.

Small, independent landlords often rely on three to five disconnected tools to manage their properties: one for screening, one for payments, and one for banking. With these new financial capabilities, RentSpree now unifies the entire rental lifecycle within one platform:

Find: Start with instant tenant screening to secure the right renter.

Sign: Finalize the deal with e-signatures for lease agreements.

Fund: Collect rent payments via the platform.

Manage: Funnel those funds directly into the new dedicated account to earn interest and enable a consolidated view of income and expenses, along with rental performance insights.

"This is more than a banking feature; it's the realization of a truly integrated rental lifecycle," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree. "No longer do mom-and-pop landlords have to juggle complex systems. We take them from the crucial first step, finding a qualified tenant, to the final step of effortlessly managing their money, making the entire process easier and more profitable."

A Financial Operating System Designed for Small Property Owners

The new banking experience delivers instant clarity and improved profitability, closing the loop started with screening:

Automatic Financial Separation: Rental income and expenses are instantly separated from personal finances, using the RentSpree payment history as the source of truth, reducing tax-time stress.

Up to 2.75% Annual Percentage Yield**: Landlords earn more on idle rent funds, turning their operating account into a passive income tool.

Consolidated Financial Views: Every transaction automatically ties back to a property, providing clear cash-flow analysis and a confident approach to ownership.

Through the partnership with Unit, RentSpree integrates modern financial capabilities directly into its platform. The underlying accounts are issued by Unit's FDIC-insured partner bank, giving landlords the confidence and protection of a real, regulated financial institution while enjoying the simplicity of managing everything inside RentSpree.

"The evolution of vertical SaaS is clear: category leaders such as RentSpree become financial hubs for their users," said Itai Damti, CEO and Co-Founder of Unit. "Unit's platform empowers companies with everything they need to launch financial products like accounts, capital, and bill pay quickly and operate them safely at scale."

About RentSpree

Seattle-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and lease management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve nearly four million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About Unit Finance Inc.

Unit is the market leader in embedded finance. We offer ready-to-launch solutions that help software companies turn into money hubs for their customers: getting capital, managing money, and paying bills. Our fully-managed solutions are the easiest way to grow revenue per customer, boost retention and provide delightful money experiences.

100+ companies choose Unit to serve 2m+ customers and win their markets, including Wix, Bill.com, Honeybook, Relay, Homebase and more. For more information, visit unit.co .

*RentSpree is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Unit is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services provided by i3 Bank, Member FDIC. RentSpree and Unit are not FDIC Insured. Accounts are eligible for pass-through deposit insurance only to the extent pass-through insurance is permitted by the rules and regulations of the FDIC. FDIC insurance only covers the failure of a covered bank. Read more at rentspree.com/landlord-pro .

**Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is variable and subject to change after account opening. Rate is compounded monthly and credited monthly.

