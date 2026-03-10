Renue By Science Wins Precision Recovery & Performance Award at the 2026 INNOCOS Wellness & Longevity CHOICE Awards

Total NAD+ Restoration Protocol honored for its multi-pathway approach to cellular energy, recovery, and resilience at the global longevity industry's premier innovation awards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renue By Science™, a leader in NAD+ restoration and longevity supplementation, today announced that its Total NAD+ Restoration Protocol has been named the winner of the Precision Recovery & Performance category at the 2026 Wellness & Longevity CHOICE Awards, presented by INNOCOS at the Longevity Summit in Silicon Valley.

Renue By Science Total NAD+ Protocol Kit

The Wellness & Longevity CHOICE Awards honor breakthrough products and technologies at the intersection of beauty, wellness, and longevity science. An expert panel evaluates entries on effectiveness, innovation, sustainability, safety, user experience, and overall impact on health and wellbeing.

A Systems-Level Approach to Recovery and Longevity

Unlike single-ingredient NAD+ supplements, the Total NAD+ Restoration Protocol was recognized for its systems-based strategy that addresses NAD+ decline through four distinct biological pathways: boosting NAD+ production with multiple precursors (NMN, NR, NAD+, and trigonelline), protecting against NAD+ loss from CD38 enzyme activity, optimizing mitochondrial efficiency, and supporting deep cellular repair during sleep.

The protocol includes four coordinated formulas: LIPO NAD+ Complete, Senolytique, Energizer AM, and Restore PM, each using liposomal delivery to achieve optimal bioavailability compared to typical standard oral capsules, which are poorly utilized.

"This award validates what we've believed since developing this protocol: that real recovery and longevity support requires addressing multiple biological pathways simultaneously, not just flooding the body with a single precursor," said Bryan Nettles, CEO of Renue By Science. "Our four-pathway approach reflects how the body actually works, and this recognition from INNOCOS tells us the longevity industry is moving in the same direction."

About the Wellness & Longevity CHOICE Awards

Presented by INNOCOS, the global platform uniting beauty, wellness, and longevity industry leaders, the Wellness & Longevity CHOICE Awards spotlight pioneering brands driving measurable biological impact. The 2026 edition recognized winners across categories spanning biotech-driven skin regeneration, cellular and metabolic longevity systems, cognitive longevity nutrition, hormonal optimization, and precision recovery and performance.

About Renue By Science

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Renue By Science develops pharmaceutical-grade longevity supplements focused on restoring NAD+ levels through advanced liposomal delivery systems. The company's product line addresses cellular energy, DNA repair, mitochondrial function, and healthy aging through research-backed formulations tested in ISO-certified and cGMP-certified laboratories. For more information, visit renuebyscience.com.

Product Link: Total NAD+ Restoration Protocol

SOURCE Renue By Science