Renuity reinforces commitment to hiring U.S. military members

National home improvement company's Chief Operating Officer signs official Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a closed ceremony January 19th at Renuity's corporate offices, Eric Hayes, Renuity COO, signed a Statement of Support with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

The intent of the ESGR support statement is to encourage employers to hire, support and advocate for employees serving in reserve military.

Eric Hayes, Renuity COO, signs a Statement of Support with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) at Renuity's headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"When service members sign up for reserve duty, they're committing to something bigger than themselves," said Hayes, who is a U.S. Navy veteran. "We're honored that this ESGR program offers us the opportunity to reinforce our commitment to them."

Renuity has hundreds of field-based roles and already actively recruits reserve service members throughout the U.S.

"We've hired roughly 20 National Guard or Reserve employees just since August." said Dalton Rose, Talent Acquisition Manager, Renuity. "For our company it just makes sense. These self-sacrificing men and women are exactly who we want representing us in all the local communities we serve."

For current open positions, visit renuityhome.com/careers.

About ESGR

ESGR is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

About Renuity

Renuity, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading home improvement services business with a rapidly expanding national footprint. Renuity currently operates across 38 states and has created hundreds of thousands of happier homeowners across the United States who have chosen Renuity for their home improvement needs. Renuity is redefining the home improvement experience with a focus on trust, innovation and customer-first service.

To learn more, visit Renuity's About Us page.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexandra Previdi

Senior Director of Brand Strategy

Renuity

press@renuityhome

SOURCE Renuity