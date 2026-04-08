Reolink Announces Official Integration with Homey to Elevate Smart Home Automation

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a global leader in intelligent visual technology for homes and businesses, today is proud to announce its official integration with Homey, a smart home platform by Athom, part of LG Electronics that connects devices from more than a thousand brands into one ecosystem.

Reolink officially integrated with Homey

This collaboration means Reolink cameras are no longer just for monitoring, as they now work in harmony with lights, locks, and even thermostats. By joining the Homey ecosystem, Reolink cameras can trigger "Homey Flows," which are automations that run based on what the camera detects.

"Through our partnership with Homey, Reolink cameras become the eyes of the entire smart home, detecting what matters and creating a home that genuinely responds to what's happening around it,"said Annie Potter, Head of Marketing at Reolink (North America), "This is what truly connected living looks like."

Synergizing Vision with Whole-Home Intelligence

With this integration, Reolink devices move beyond standalone cameras to become active participants in a Homey-powered smart home. Reolink's built-in smart person, pet, and vehicle detection can now be used as direct triggers for Homey Flows, allowing cameras to automatically activate other smart devices to create a more responsive living environment. For example, a person detection event in the backyard can automatically initiate an "On Watch" mode, in which the patio lights turn on, the living room blinds close, and other connected cameras start recording the moment the camera detects someone's presence.

This partnership simplifies smart home management by bringing everything into one intuitive interface. Directly from the Homey App, users can receive instant doorbell and motion notifications, capture snapshots automatically during events, and even turn on camera spotlights, trigger sirens, and change viewing angle through pan-tilt rotation. By linking Reolink's AI intelligence with Homey's vast ecosystem of devices from more than a thousand brands, a security setup evolves from a dedicated monitoring system into a proactive, responsive part of a household's daily routine. Reolink's extensive lineup of WiFi, PoE, and NVR systems, with the exception of 4G/LTE models, now works in perfect harmony with the Homey environment.

Unlocking New Dimensions of User-centric Security

Integrating Reolink devices into the Homey ecosystem is a seamless process: users simply search the Reolink app in the Homey App Store, add their cameras, and immediately begin building Flows using camera events as active triggers.

"A camera that detects someone is useful," said Stefan Witkamp, CEO of Athom. "A camera that detects someone and then locks your doors, turns on the lights, and sends you a photo — that's a smart home."

By bridging the gap between high-performance security hardware and versatile cross-brand logic, Reolink ensures a future-proof ecosystem that interacts effortlessly with a modern lifestyle. This collaboration marks a major step forward in delivering a truly user-centric and interconnected home experience.

Visit Reolink's official website to learn more about the Reolink and Homey Integration.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. For more information about Reolink, please visit www.Reolink.com.

About Athom (Creators of Homey)

Athom is the company behind Homey, a smart home platform for control, automation, and energy management. Homey connects more than 50,000 devices from over 1,000 brands. Founded in 2014 in the Netherlands, Athom was acquired by LG Electronics in 2024 to expand the Homey ecosystem worldwide. Learn more at homey.app.

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.