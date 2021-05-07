Reolink Assists in Expansion Project of a Historic Nonprofit Community Theater in Pennsylvania

WILMINGTON, Del., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a global innovation in smart security solutions, partners with County Theater, a nonprofit community theater in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, to document the theater renovation and expansion project from start to finish, allowing the theater team and members to see the construction process in high image quality.

Click to watch more details about how Reolink assists in the expansion project of County Theater here.

Since the start of the expansion project in January 2020, John Toner, funding director of the project, and his team had been looking for video services with construction site cameras, which can document the process of the jobs. However, they were told that it might cost $10,000 to $20,000 dollars.

Later, the team talked to Tom Brunt, a broadcast video engineer from TebWeb Innovations. Tom recommended Reolink as an affordable option to meet multiple needs - securing the site, providing online live feed, and generating high-quality time-lapse videos to show how the expansion proceeds. Tom's suggestion was accepted by John and his team, as it cost only 1/10 of the previous proposals.

Two Reolink RLC-511W WiFi security cameras were installed across the street and inside the new auditorium respectively, giving the theater members and donors 1920p HD images of how the construction was going on, from brickwork to internal work on electricity.

From start to finish, the expansion project spans 16 months. The Reolink cameras record every moment and deliver great images worthy of theater projection quality. The theater team has made a stunning time-lapse video, showing the whole process of the expansion project in three minutes. Once the video is uploaded to social media, it goes viral among theater's members and Reolink's users.

"It is always good to know that our users love the cameras, especially when they are applied in a nonprofit theater this time, "said Eva Nel, Reolink's marketing director, "We will continue delivering reliable products and services to enable our users to get the job done."

In addition to the two RLC-511W cameras, Reolink donates more devices, including two RLC-510WA Wi-Fi smart cameras and an RLK8-520B2D2 PoE NVR kit, to improve the theater's security.

The construction now completes and the expansion project time-lapse videos captured by Reolink will be shown to moviegoers when the theater reopens soon.

