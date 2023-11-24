Reolink Debuts New Wi-Fi 6 Lineup, Offering Next-level 4K Security Experience

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a renowned home security products provider, proudly introduces its latest innovation: the integration of Wi-Fi 6 technology into its cutting-edge lineup of security and surveillance products. This cutting-edge upgrade promises an unparalleled security experience for homeowners and small business owners alike.

Reolink Releases Wi-Fi 6 Security Lineup for Seamless 4K Surveillance Experience

Reolink Elevates Security Experience with Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Tech

Reolink's Wi-Fi 6 security cameras and system provide an always-on and stable 4K UHD surveillance performance, thanks to the employment of important features listed below.

Faster & Reliable 4K Image Transmission

Built-in Wi-Fi 6 modules on Reolink security solutions utilize a groundbreaking modulation scheme known as 1024-QAM, vastly enhancing data transfer rates by a staggering 25%, compared to that of Wi-Fi 5 security cameras. This empowers Reolink Wi-Fi 6 security cameras to seamlessly transmit high-resolution 4K images in real-time.

Homeowners don't need to endure the frustration of buffering circles or delayed feeds anymore when accessing their security cameras to watch live feed or play back footage in stunning 4K clarity.

Less Interference, Enhanced Efficiency

By incorporating OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access) and MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple Input, Multiple Output), Reolink Wi-Fi 6 security system efficiently manages data transmission resources among multiple WiFi-enabled devices, hugely reducing congestion and interference.

The addition of BSS Coloring feature further diminishes interference between neighboring Wi-Fi networks, guaranteeing a stable and uninterrupted connection for Reolink security cameras.

Next Level of Cyber Security: WPA3 Integrated

With WPA3 (Wi-Fi Protected Access 3) integrated, Reolink smart home Wi-Fi 6 security solutions herald a new era in cyber security. Its robust encryption protocols provide stronger protection for both guest networks and password-based security.

With WPA3 safeguarding the network, users may rest assured that all data and surveillance feeds remain fortified against potential threats and get the utmost privacy and security for home and business.

The fusion of these groundbreaking technologies in Reolink's Wi-Fi 6-enabled security camera lineup ensures not just a leap in monitoring performance, but a huge lift in reliability, efficiency, and security for various surveillance needs.

Introducing Reolink's Latest Wi-Fi 6 Lineup

E1 Outdoor Pro: Smart PTZ Wi-Fi 6 Camera with Auto Tracking (Available at $104.99)

Boasting 4K Ultra HD resolution and 3X optical zoom, E1 Outdoor Pro delivers sharp, detailed images on video footage. Whether it's the broad daylight or the darkest night, infrared/color night vision ensures that every fly or the license plate of the car outside the yard is captured in stunning 4K clarity. Its seamless integration with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology enhances data transfer rates, allowing for low-latency real-time monitoring.

RLC-810WA: 4K Wi-Fi 6 Surveillance Camera with Color Night Vision ($87.99, was $109.99)

Indulge in lightning-fast connectivity and seamless 4K video streaming with RLC-810WA. This dual-band Wi-Fi 6 camera sets a new benchmark for wireless performance in security systems. With its advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology, it ensures smooth data transfer and reduced latency, allowing users to stay connected to their properties with unparalleled ease and reliability.

Additionally, users can effortlessly integrate the RLC-810WA with Reolink WiFi NVR for access to an extensive range of advanced features, empowering them with an extensive array of security options for comprehensive property monitoring.

RLK12-800WB4: All-Powerful 4K Security Kit with Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 ($449.99, save 150$)

Step into the future of security with RLK12-800WB4, Reolink's latest security camera kit. This powerful kit, working on dual-band Wi-Fi 6, achieves long-distance streaming with fast speed and strong signal strength.

Its upgraded NVR has 4 high-gain external antennas, offering superior signal reception across extended distances. Ideal for large setups such as yards, stores, and factories, this 12-channel kit covers every angle, meeting the demands of monitoring expansive areas.

For more information or deals about Reolink Wi-Fi 6 lineup and other security cameras, please visit Reolink official website, Amazon store, and Costco.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to deliver a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup. Reolink provides video surveillance and a scene of protection for millions of homes, families, and stores.

