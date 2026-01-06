Reolink Reveals New AI Box and Flagship 24 MP Triple-Lens Security Camera at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for homes and businesses, strengthens its security ecosystem with the introduction of new AI capabilities and next-generation AI security camera solutions at CES 2026.

At CES 2026, the company unveils the Reolink AI Box, an independent AI hub that brings AI computing directly to local devices for instant, private security. It also introduces the OMVI Series of triple-lens cameras. This lineup is led by the 24 MP flagship OMVI X16 PoE, a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree. In addition, Reolink continues to expand its security ecosystem, with more products set to launch later this year.

Reolink AI Box – Faster, smarter, and more private on-device AI

Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ Q8 Series, the Reolink AI Box processes all data from detection, analysis and search locally, delivering faster, smarter, and more reliable security experiences for users, eliminating cloud delays and privacy risks.

As a central hub, the Reolink AI Box integrates seamlessly with most Reolink cameras (excluding 4G cameras), home hubs and Network Video Recorders (NVRs) through a simple plug-and-play setup, bringing the latest ReoNeura™ AI capabilities to the non-AI devices. The new features include:

Prompt-Based Alerts: Users can create intelligent alerts using natural language, such as "a man climbing a fence" or "trash bin in backyard is full." The system then generates AI logic to detect and respond. It understands actions and intent, generating relevant notifications tailored to the user's environment, whether for home or business security.

Event Description: This feature translates raw footage into understandable insights, identifying people, objects, actions, and contexts. It also assigns security levels from L1 (Normal) to L4 (High Attention), helping users focus on what truly matters.

Additionally, the AI Box provides enhanced Local AI Video Search+ with even higher accuracy and Smart Summary which compiles AI-analyzed data into clear, visual summaries.

CES Award-Winning Reolink OMVI Series

To deliver unmatched clarity and full-area coverage, Reolink introduces the OMVI Series, a groundbreaking lineup of triple-lens security cameras including the flagship 24 MP OMVI X16 PoE, and the 18 MP OMVI 3i WiFi and PoE models.

The CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree, Reolink OMVI X16 PoE, features a 24 MP triple-lens system combining a 16 MP dual-lens panoramic camera with a 180° ultra-wide view and an 8 MP pan-tilt lens with 16× optical zoom. Its triple-motor structure supports 0–22° motorized tilt for the upper lenses and enables 360° high-speed endless horizontal panning with 140° vertical rotation for the PTZ unit.

With Synchronized Smart Tracking, when motion is detected by the panoramic camera, the PTZ lens automatically locks onto the subject and continues tracking with a preset, zoomed-in close-up, even beyond the panoramic field of view, until the target exits the entire monitored area. Users can view both perspectives simultaneously in the Reolink App or PC Client.

Users can also tap any point in the panoramic view to instantly direct the PTZ lens to focus on for more details and set custom auto-patrol schedules or perform one-tap scans for proactive, early threat detection.

New Power-Efficient Series

In collaboration with Qualcomm, Reolink introduces a new lineup of battery-powered doorbells and cameras that combine compact, user-friendly design with cost-effective pricing. Powered by Qualcomm® Micro-Power Wi-Fi QCC730 chip, the series delivers optimal battery performance—up to 96% longer than the industry standard[1], offering long-lasting, reliable home security with energy-efficient operation.

New Solar Floodlight Camera

Reolink continues to expand its product lineup to meet diverse user needs with the new Solar Floodlight Cam featuring an integrated solar panel. It joins the Floodlight series alongside the best-selling Elite Floodlight WiFi and the flagship TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi which debuted at IFA 2025.

The battery-powered Solar Floodlight Cam features smart AI detection and lighting control, combining a 3 W solar panel, 1000-lumen floodlight, and 4 MP 150° wide-angle view. It operates wire-free and can run all day with one hour of sunlight or last up to three months[2] on a single charge without sunlight, providing reliable outdoor security with minimal maintenance.

To learn more about Reolink and its latest products, visit Booth 52817, Halls A–D, Venetian Expo during CES 2026, January 6–9. For additional details, please visit Reolink's CES 2026 microsite .

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

[1] Based on 5 minutes of average daily use. Compared to industry-standard Wi-Fi solutions. Actual performance may vary. [2] Based on 5 minutes of average daily use. (PIR motion triggered & all-day standby). Actual performance may vary.

