Reolink Earth Day 2024: Empowering Wildlife Conservation with Smart Cameras

Through partnerships with organizations like the Olive Ridley Project , Conservation AI , and the Horstmann Trust , Reolink is making a tangible impact on wildlife conservation efforts worldwide. In the Maldives, their donated 4G cellular high-resolution cameras and 4K security systems are aiding in the protection of sea turtles, helping to rescue them from fishing nets and monitoring their nests during breeding seasons.

In Uganda and other regions of Africa, Reolink cameras contribute to the vital work of Conservation AI, enabling the recognition and protection of various wild animal species that are rarely seen. Additionally, in Carmarthenshire, UK, Reolink's 4K cameras support the Horstmann Trust's vulture breeding and protection initiatives by monitoring nests and breeding activities.

These collaborations are just a few of the programs using Reolink cameras for wildlife stewardship and underscore Reolink's commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good, as they invite new non-profit organizations to join them in safeguarding our planet's precious wildlife. Reolink believes that together, we can make a difference for generations to come.

