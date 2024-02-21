Reolink Smart Security Expands 16MP Offerings, with Duo 3 PoE Camera on Sale Now

These dual-lens cameras will include upgraded features such as image stitching for a comprehensive 180-degree stream, detailed images from up to 80 feet away and all new Motion Track

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, is announcing an expanded lineup of 16MP cameras beginning with the Reolink Duo 3 PoE camera – available starting today on Amazon and Reolink.com. The 16MP camera series addresses challenges of low resolution and clarity that many consumers face when using other mainstream, dual-lens cameras. As part of Reolink's 16MP series, the company will also be launching two additional camera models in May 2024, a vandal proof version, as well as a turret-shaped model for higher-quality, more discreet surveillance.

Reolink announces the releases of its 16MP security camera lineup with Duo 3 PoE, a dual-lens camera that will include upgraded features such as image stitching for a comprehensive 180-degree stream, detailed images from up to 80 feet away and all new Motion Track.

"The expansion of our lineup sets a higher standard in security technology," says Fabrice Klohoun, Marketing Manager at Reolink. "These cameras are at the forefront of the industry, and the Duo 3 PoE camera is the first of the series consumers and business owners can experience. We're thrilled to be able to bring our customers solutions to some of the most common home security concerns and ensure they're home is protected."

Low resolution is one of the biggest issues with home and businesses security management today, as poor quality footage can reduce the ability to properly monitor and report anything recorded. In order to improve upon the market, Reolink developed a groundbreaking solution using two 4K sensors and the integration of a powerful quad-core SOC chip in order to maintain a broad field of view while delivering clearer image results, up to double the resolution of current models from competitors.

With these upgrades in resolution and performance, users will be able to see details such as faces, license plates and more clearly from up to 80 feet away from a comprehensive 180-degree view with nearly seamless image stitching to ensure minimal distortion. Additionally, the device offers a Motion Track feature, which has the ability to show camera activity from the day in one still image overlay, eliminating the wait time of video footage buffering.

The Duo 3 PoE also features enhanced night vision, as well as AI-based smart motion detection that can detect and classify potential objects such as people, vehicles, and animals. This reduces the risk of false alarms and increases reliable and targeted notifications and alarms. In addition, the camera allows for customization of triggers on everything from floodlights to sirens, for a more bespoke security experience.

The Duo 3 PoE is priced at $189.99; available on Amazon and Reolink.com. To celebrate the launch, the Duo 3 Poe will be available with an extra 10% off from February 21-29 with code PR16MP10 when purchasing from Reolink.com or Amazon.

For more information about the Duo 3 PoE camera, please visit Reolink.com.

About Reolink

Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to deliver a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup. Reolink provides video surveillance and a scene of protection for millions of homes, families, and stores. For more, please visit Reolink.com.

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.