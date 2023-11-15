Reolink Launches Black Friday Mega Deals: Get 40% Discounts for 4K Security Cameras

Reolink Innovation Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 10:43 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is time to treat oneself and loved ones with Reolink surveillance cameras and security solutions while the holiday season is around the corner. Reolink Black Friday generously offers discounts up to 40% off starting November 17 through November 27 at Reolink Official Store and Amazon.

Home & Business owners looking for smart security cameras can get Reolink's latest offerings including Argus PT Ultra, CX410, TrackMix WiFi, and the RLK16-800B8 security system.

Reolink offers up to 40% discounts on home security camera and system Black Friday deals.
Spotlight on for the 8MP Solar Security Camera Reolink Argus PT Ultra (30% off)

Argus PT Ultra is a smart 4K 8MP camera with spotlights and a solar panel. Besides having an ultra-high resolution, the camera can also pan 355° and tilt 140° to help customers see every single corner with ease.

With Argus PT Ultra, an infrared black & white night mode and a color night mode with spotlights keep every property safe and bright. Eco-friendly solar/battery power and next-generation 5/2.4GHz dual-band Wi-Fi are breakthrough technologies that keep this camera on guard.

True Color Reolink CX410: Get the Security Solution from Tomorrow Today ($74.99, was $99.99)

Reolink CX410 is equipped with ColorX, Reolink's next-gen true color night vision technology, to break through the limits of darkness. Thanks to an extra-large F1.0 aperture that captures four times more light than an F2.0 aperture and an advanced 1/1.8'' sensor, CX410 delivers nighttime footage with true-to-life color details even in extremely low light environments.

CX410 camera features 3000K warm night for customizable night modes, helping capture more stunning full-color nighttime images and making it a neighbor-friendly security option. Also, it records to an SD card or a Reolink NVR for all day surveillance.

4K/8MP Auto-Tracking PTZ Camera: Reolink TrackMix WiFi ($60 off)

For all tech enthusiasts craving the dual-lens magic on Black Friday. TrackMix WiFi captures both the full view and the close-up view simultaneously, presenting two views on the same screen.

When a motion event is detected, users can witness the entire motion process and zoom in on the person/object, thanks to this PT camera's automatic tracking and zooming features. The plug-and-play setup and the water-resistant design ensures around-the-clock protection.

Security System RLK16-800B8 with 8 Cameras & a 16-Channel NVR (Available at $664.99)

When looking for large estate security solutions, the RLK16-800B8 system is a suitable package option. Eight 4K ultra HD surveillance cameras with person and vehicle detection are included along with a 16-channel NVR featuring 4TB HDD built-in for centralized security control.

The Time to Get the Ultimate Security Camera Reolink E1 Outdoor Pro is Now (25% off)

4K 8MP resolution with 355° pan & 50° tilt capability defines one of the bestselling security cameras, the E1 Outdoor Pro. 3X optical zoom, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and color night vision are only some of the worth-mentioning features, which can be a game changer for your home & business security.

Early Black Friday Deals are Live Now with Extra 5% Discount

Reolink is running early Black Friday deals and an extra 5% code (REOLINK23PR) is valid from now to November 16. The code can be used at both  Reolink website store and Amazon.

Users can join the exclusive Reolink Black Friday livestream on November 17 from 9AM to 11AM(PST) to experience Reolink security products live with the chance to win free cameras during the livestream event.

For more information about the Reolink Black Friday Deals,  visit Reolink website store and Amazon.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to deliver a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup.

