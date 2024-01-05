Reolink Pioneers Next Chapter in Security with First 16MP Camera & Dual-Lens Camera Lineup at CES 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, will unveil a new dual-lens camera lineup at CES 2024. Reolink will debut an industry-first 16 million-pixel security camera, Duo 3 PoE, and more cutting-edge security products and technologies, redefining the future of home and business surveillance.

"Devoted to creating the finest security products for consumers and business owners, Reolink is harnessing the latest technology to make homes and offices more secure and comfortable," says Fabrice Klohoun, Marketing Manager at Reolink. "We invite conference attendees to join us at CES to witness the latest advances in security solutions, including the 16MP images captured by our devices and additional capabilities of Reolink's product offerings." 

All CES 2024 attendees are welcome to visit Reolink booth from Jan. 9 through 12 at Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, #52548 and get hands on its innovative security solutions.

Next Chapter in Security Clarity - Reolink Duo 3 PoE 16MP Camera

Reolink's newest addition to its flagship dual-lens lineup, the Duo 3 PoE, innovatively merges two high-resolution lenses into a real life vision with enormous 16 million pixels. Users can capture more vivid details than ever before, including wanted or unwanted visitors, license plates,  delivered packages and much more.

Boasting an advanced dual-image stitching algorithm, Reolink Duo 3 PoE camera creates a 180° panoramic view with minimum distortion. Users will experience peace of mind when it comes to property surveillance without missing a single detail.

The most innovative feature of the Duo 3 PoE camera is the built-in Motion Track. By overlaying multiple tracks and positions of people, vehicles, or animals over a certain period of time into a single picture, easy users can monitor footage within seconds. This feature removes hurdles like video buffering delays and having to watch multiple footage playback to confirm activity.

Leading Dual-Lens Camera Lineup - Reolink TrackMix Series and Argus Track

As a leader in the dual-lens security camera market, Reolink's hybrid lens TrackMix series provides wide-angle images and target-focused close-ups simultaneously. Together with the auto-tracking function, the TrackMix camera lineup delivers the smoothest surveillance experience for tracking a moving target.

Reolink brings this hybrid dual-lens security technology to a consumer-grade security camera, known as the Reolink Argus Track. This sleek camera incorporates all of the must-have features on the TrackMix cameras: 4K color images day and night, dual-view display - one for overall and the other for close-up, and 6x hybrid zoom. In addition, it is solar-powered with a 6W solar panel.

Next-Gen True Color Night Vision - Reolink ColorX Series

Reolink is expanding its innovative ColorX true color night vision technology into more lineups: 4K camera series, Wi-Fi camera series, and PTZ camera series.

Integrating an F1.0 super aperture, an advanced 1/1.8'' sensor and HDR function, the new ColorX cameras CX810, CX410W, E1 Outdoor CX capture ultra clear and colorful visuals in extreme darkness, improving nighttime surveillance performance as daylight ones.

Whole-Home Security with Next-Level Security Camera System

High-performing security systems should be full-range and centralized. At CES, Reolink will showcase 3 surveillance solutions for homes and businesses, ranging from wire-free battery solutions and fast Wi-Fi 6 plug-in solutions to solid PoE systems.

All Reolink security camera system solutions embrace a spectrum of advanced features, including 24/7 monitoring, AI-assisted smart detection, instant motion alerts, and more.

Get A Sneak Peek of Reolink's Security Techs at CES Unveiled 2024

Ahead of CES, Reolink will join CES Unveiled to showcase its state-of-the-art 16MP camera, renowned dual-lens series, and other impressive innovations. Media representatives can visit Reolink on January 7, 2024, at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Shoreline Exhibit Hall, booth #318.

For more information and media inquiries about Reolink at CES 2024, please visit Reolink official website.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to deliver a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup. Reolink provides video surveillance and a scene of protection for millions of homes, families, and stores.

