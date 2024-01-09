Reorg Accelerates Expansion of Market-Leading Credit Intelligence and Technology Solutions with Acquisition of LoansIntel

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg, a global provider of credit data, analysis and intelligence, announced today that it has acquired LoansIntel, a credit research and workflow solution for private loan and high-yield issuers. The acquisition of LoansIntel brings additional fundamental analysis and capability to complement Reorg's vision to deliver best-in-class credit intelligence. From its origin in distressed debt, Reorg has grown over the past 10 years to earn its market-leading position providing data, analysis and technology products throughout the full end-to-end credit lifecycle.

"We are delighted that LoansIntel will become part of Reorg's fundamental data offering to leveraged finance market participants. This investment is another example of our continued commitment to develop our data, technology and content to better serve our 30,000 subscribers across the entirety of the credit spectrum, from performing credit to distressed debt. We'll be welcoming the LoansIntel team into Reorg's global data business led by Tejs Broberg," said Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Reorg.

LoansIntel was founded in 2020 by Asif Khaja and Max Peara with the goal of enhancing research and data efficiency in the credit markets. LoansIntel offers high-quality, plug-and-play data and content to support a wide range of functions in the portfolio management process.



"We're excited about becoming part of Reorg and combining our data and technology together. We've grown our business in the US and, with Reorg, we will be able to expand our reach through Reorg's network," said Asif Khaja, co-founder and CEO of LoansIntel.

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg combines powerful technology along with financial and legal analysis and reporting to provide a granular and holistic view of hard-to-find credit information. Reorg's analytics, sourced from a variety of public and proprietary data sources, and breaking news updates on sub-investment grade credit are a mission-critical solution that drives significant efficiencies for customers and democratizes data access to complex and opaque information. Reorg has experienced rapid growth over the last decade and today serves more than 30,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services and advisors. To learn more, visit Reorg.com .

About LoansIntel

Founded in 2020, LoansIntel is an independent credit research firm specializing in private broadly-syndicated loans and high-yield issuers. Its team of former sell-side and buy-side analysts builds and manages a web-based portfolio of plug-and-play resources for each credit to support portfolio monitoring and secondary trade ideation, while giving investors more bandwidth to focus on critical thinking and alpha generation. To learn more, visit LoansIntel.com .

