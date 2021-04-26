Reorg and Moody's Analytics Collaborate on Resources for CLO and Loan Investors

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg , a global provider of credit intelligence, data and analytics, and Moody's Analytics , a global provider of analytic tools and risk assessment capabilities, announced today that they have entered into a data-sharing agreement. Reorg will supply subscribers of Moody's Analytics structured finance solutions with real-time notifications of credit events from Reorg's intelligence platform in exchange for Moody's Analytics data on CLO portfolio holdings and collateral.

"Access to reliable, timely information on CLO portfolio positions is crucial for successful decision-making by CLO market participants. Our customers will benefit from the speed and breadth of Reorg's global credit intelligence," said Arthur Kleynerman, Senior Director at Moody's Analytics. "This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to continual innovation to better support CLO investors."

Reorg will receive underlying holdings and collateral data of the CLO universe from Moody's Analytics to map to their default data and research. Moody's Analytics CLO data covers $872 billion in total CLO assets. Reorg's new offering will give its subscribers access to syndicated loan ownership data in a searchable, sortable format to enhance investment and advisory decision-making.

"We believe that Moody's Analytics CLO holdings data coupled with our core credit dataset will be one of the most popular offerings on our platform," said Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Reorg. "Given the growth of the leveraged loan market, having an understanding of who owns what loans will be incredibly valuable to our subscribers, and reflects Reorg's data-focused approach to leveraged finance workflow solutions."

Reorg's product range includes intelligence, data and analysis of high-yield and distressed credits along with specialized workflow for credit market participants across North America and Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg has fundamentally changed the way financial and legal professionals access complex and opaque business information. Our unique editorial approach combines reporting with financial and legal analysis to provide a holistic view of topical situations and delivers that view in real time through our proprietary platform, which is powered by machine learning and natural language processing. Today, with offices on three continents, Reorg serves more than 23,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services, advisors and corporations so they can make better business, investment and advisory decisions. To learn more, visit Reorg.com.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038800/Reorg_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495593/Moodys_Analytics.jpg

SOURCE Reorg

Related Links

https://reorg.com

