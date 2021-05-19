Reorg and Solve Advisors Announce Integration Partnership

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg, a global provider of credit intelligence, data and analytics, and Solve Advisors, a leading provider of pre-trade price transparency in fixed income markets, announced today that they have entered into an integration partnership which will feature SolveQuotes' pricing data within Reorg's platform and proprietary intelligence.

Reorg provides clarity and insight into complex high-yield, stressed and distressed debt situations, with fast and efficient access to relevant data, news, source documents, proprietary analysis and tailored credit workflow tools.

SolveQuotes collects data from a vast network of buy-side and sell-side clients utilizing proprietary algorithms driven by natural language processing (NPL) and machine learning. This partnership connects Reorg's coverage of various credit instruments and situations with Solve's observable pricing and historical market color.

Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Reorg, said of the partnership, "Access to dynamic bond and loan pricing is essential for our subscribers whether it be the buy-side, legal or advisory and banking community. As Reorg's coverage and data offerings have expanded globally, now tracking most of the world's sub-investment grade corporate credits, an all-encompassing data partner like Solve is fundamental to satisfy the needs of our customers. We are very excited to deliver this integrated offering to the Reorg platform."

"Traders and analysts across the buy-side and sell-side, audit, accounting, and law firms can now utilize our unparalleled pre-trade pricing side-by-side with Reorg's industry leading research on high-yield, stressed and distressed credits," said Eugene Grinberg, Solve Advisors Co-Founder and CEO. He added, "We are very excited about this partnership with Reorg, and believe it will help our joint clients streamline their analysis and gain a competitive edge."

Reorg's product range includes intelligence, data and analysis of high-yield and distressed credits across North America and Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Reorg also offers specialist Covenants analyses, First Day intelligence and data, and M&A analysis.

SolveQuotes offers global price coverage on over 500,000 instruments across Securitized Products, Corporate Bonds, Syndicated Bank Loans, single name CDS and Municipal Bonds. It allows firms to capture trade color from their unstructured messages and leverage Solve's vast network of buy- and sell-side data contributors to get the full picture of fixed income markets as well as overlay best in class pre-trade and post-trade pricing.

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg has fundamentally changed the way financial and legal professionals access complex and opaque business information. Our unique editorial approach combines reporting with financial and legal analysis to provide a holistic view of topical situations and delivers that view in real time through our proprietary platform, which is powered by machine learning and natural language processing. Today, with offices on three continents, Reorg serves more than 23,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services, advisors and corporations so they can make better business, investment and advisory decisions. To learn more, visit Reorg.com.

About Solve Advisors Inc.

Founded in 2011 in New York, Solve Advisors' mission is to address data fragmentation and lack of transparency in the bond markets. Solve has developed the largest dataset of real-time bids, offers and market color across Global Securitized Products, Corporate Bonds, Syndicated Bank Loans, Credit Default Swaps and Municipal Bonds. The company's flagship product, SolveQuotes, utilizes proprietary Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology to aggregate and visualize millions of daily data points by parsing clients' unstructured messages. The resulting data is used by its buy-side, sell-side, accounting and valuation firm clients for price discovery, trade idea generation and to streamline analysis. Further information about Solve Advisors can be found at www.solveadvisors.com.

