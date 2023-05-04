Reorg Appoints Vishal Saxena as CTO

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg, a leading provider of intelligence, data and analytics for the global credit markets, announced today the appointment of Vishal Saxena as Chief Technology Officer.

As CTO, Mr. Saxena will spearhead the company's technology investment and innovation initiatives, ensuring that Reorg remains a cutting-edge provider of best-in-class workflows, user experience and insights to clients. Reorg's continued investment in technology, data science and artificial intelligence, led by Vishal, will enable it to leverage the domain expertise of Reorg's editorial employees to build technological solutions that substantially expand the data-driven product offerings available to Reorg's clients.

Vishal brings a wealth of experience to Reorg, having most recently served as CTO at Canoe since August 2021. During his tenure, he built and led a world-class technology and product team focused on enhancing efficiency through process optimization and strategic business and technical decision-making. Previously, he held the position of Managing Director at Blackstone's Technology and Innovations group, where he also served as Global Head of Software Development for internal and external business systems. Prior to his roles at Canoe and Blackstone, Vishal led various software design and development teams at S&P Capital IQ, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

"Reorg has already distinguished itself as a world-class provider of credit analysis, data and intelligence. We have a massive opportunity to provide our customers with additional technology-led solutions which will both save them time and help them in their decision-making," said Vishal. "I am super excited to be joining Reorg at this pivotal moment in the company's journey, and to lead Reorg's technology team as we embark on this next phase of evolution."

"We are thrilled to welcome Vishal to Reorg," said Reorg's founder and CEO, Kent Collier, "His extensive experience in technology, automation and innovation will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and expand our offerings. Reorg is all in on AI, and Vishal's appointment signals our strong commitment to harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies to deliver even more value to our clients in the global credit markets."

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg has fundamentally changed the way financial and legal professionals access complex and opaque business information. Our unique editorial approach combines reporting with financial and legal analysis to provide a holistic view of topical situations and delivers that view in real time through our proprietary platform, which is powered by machine learning and natural language processing. Today, with offices on three continents, Reorg serves more than 25,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services, advisors and corporations so they can make better business, investment and advisory decisions. To learn more, visit Reorg.com.

