Rep Cap Launches Analyst Relations for HR/Work Tech -- Because "We Also Do AR" Isn't Good Enough

Work tech companies finally get a dedicated analyst relations partner with the domain expertise, analyst relationships, and content chops to stop being invisible — and start showing up where buyers are paying attention.

BATON ROUGE, La., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Cap, the B2B content strategy and consultancy for work tech, insurance, and financial services brands, today announced the launch of a dedicated Analyst Relations practice — to help HR and work tech companies build credibility with industry analysts, show up on the right shortlists, and lead with sharper narratives that actually move the business forward.

Work tech companies struggle with analyst relations by relying too often on a PR agency that "also does analyst relations" or firms that claim to understand HR and work technology vendors only to create briefing materials that fall short — and fail to capture mindshare with key analysts who can influence buyer research and, ultimately, deals.

"Most work tech companies don't have an analyst relations problem. They have a visibility problem that analyst relations is supposed to solve — and they've been handed generic programs that don't," said Mary Ellen Slayter, founder and managing director, innovation, at Rep Cap. "We built this practice because the market was full of agencies that bolt AR onto their service list without knowing the analyst ecosystem in HR and work tech. We know these analysts. We know what they're evaluating, how they think about categories, and what makes a briefing land. That's a very different starting point than a generalist firm who has to learn your space on your dime."

The practice offers three engagement models:

Analyst Relations Audit + 90-Day Plan — for companies that need to understand where they stand and what to fix

Analyst Briefing Sprint — for teams heading into critical moments like conference season or report cycles

Ongoing Analyst Relations Retainer — for companies that need the function running consistently without reinventing it every quarter.

Across all three, Rep Cap handles the strategy, the materials, the briefing prep, and the cadence — while building clients' own relationships with the analysts that matter in their category.

Rep Cap has built an industry reputation of creating story-first content that lands, especially now in an AI-era of brands benefitting from analyst mentions and the reports these analyst firms produce that often determine winners and losers in solutions categories.

Tony Spangler, APR, will lead the practice, bringing nearly a decade and half of working with HR/work tech analysts and firms. He will moderate a free event on April 7 at noon ET, with a panel of current and former analysts to talk about what successful analyst relations can do for brands. You can register for the live event here .

About Rep Cap

Rep Cap is a B2B content strategy and consultancy advising brands in work tech, insurance and financial services on how to win both share of voice and market. Our team of industry insiders blends radically human storytelling, research-driven insights, and deep AI fluency to help go-to-market teams clarify their message, align their content strategy to their business goals and build AI-powered content engines that drive growth.

Media Contact:

Tony Spangler, APR

[email protected]

SOURCE Rep Cap