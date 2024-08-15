Rep Data Adds Voter Matching Capabilities as U.S. Election Research Needs Ramp Up

Leading data collection company provides verified voter-matched sample to Research Desk platform users, resulting in enriched data for public opinion research and polling

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data, a full-service data collection technology firm for primary research, is making it easier for researchers to purchase voter-matched sample through Rep Data's demand side platform, Research Desk. Rep Data's Research Desk platform users can access pre-matched voters, verified by L2, which provides nonpartisan trusted data mapping for updated, accurate voter information. This is the industry's first DIY offering of voter-matched sample for public opinion researchers and pollsters.

"Historically, purchasing voter matched sample has been a cumbersome process," said Pat Stokes, CEO of Rep Data. "By integrating with our API-connected suppliers who have matched their respondents with L2 data, we are able to leverage voter-matched targeting to engage verified respondents in real-time — making the process faster and more efficient and the data more reliable."

This new offering, available through Research Desk, allows researchers to:

Create more accurate and specific target segments based on voting behavior and demographic details

Confirm the authenticity of panelists more confidently

Analyze correlations between past voting behavior and current opinions or preferences (crucial for political and consumer research)

Ensure that the sample accurately represents the population of interest

Ability to append additional demographics such as voter history, buying habits, hobbies and interests, congressional district boundaries, and more

"As the 2024 U.S. election season ramps up, we're excited to be able to offer this industry-first offering to researchers," said Vignesh Krishnan, CTO of Rep Data. "But this integration will be useful far beyond this year's election cycle, offering a valuable resource to public opinion researchers and polling professionals."

Voter-matched data can be utilized for a variety of research purposes, including:

Consumer Research: Understanding the correlation between voting behavior and consumer preferences or habits.

Public Opinion Studies: Gauging public opinion on social, economic, and political issues with more granular demographic insights.

Targeted Marketing: Creating more targeted campaigns based on the demographic and behavioral profiles derived from voter data.

Policy Impact Analysis: Analyzing how voter segments might respond to policy changes or public initiatives.

Nonprofit and Advocacy: Helping nonprofits and advocacy groups understand their supporters better and tailor their outreach efforts accordingly.

Researchers interested in voter-matched sample can contact Rep Data for more details and pricing.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company's mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for approximately 500 clients, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, pollsters and more.

