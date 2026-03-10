Rep Data Expands EMEA Presence with New Regional Office and Key Leadership Appointments

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data announced a significant expansion of its presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), following its acquisition of ReDem last month. The move reinforces the company's commitment to delivering high-quality market research solutions across diverse and complex markets. This strategic growth includes the opening of a dedicated regional office in Linz, Austria, and the appointment of Cullen Wheatley as Vice President, EMEA, and Lucy Davison as Non-Executive Director for EMEA.

Rep Data's enhanced regional focus is designed to meet the realities of conducting reliable, high quality research across multiple countries, languages and audiences. While the company has long served as a global partner to researchers, EMEA presents unique challenges where feasibility, field execution and data quality expectations can vary widely. Establishing dedicated in-region leadership ensures closer support, improved predictability and stronger on-the-ground coordination for clients operating in these markets.

"Strong research outcomes depend on more than speed and sample size," said Florian Kögl, Managing Director for Europe. "They require reliable feasibility, consistent execution, and data quality that stands up to scrutiny. Our expanded EMEA investment will reduce friction in multi-country work, create clearer expectations from the start, and give clients confidence that they have a partner built to deliver dependable data and service across every market."

The EMEA hub, located in Linz, Austria and will serve as a base for the newly expanding EMEA leadership team. With this, comes an opportunity to enhance communication, improve fieldwork alignment, and deepen local expertise across the region, enabling to better serve relationships with both new and existing EMEA clients.

Beginning early March 2026, Cullen Wheatley will lead as Vice President, EMEA, heading up Rep Data's regional expansion from London. He will drive Rep Data's EMEA growth and introduce the company's enhanced data–quality solution to the market.

"EMEA is one of the most dynamic and diverse research regions in the world. I'm excited to help clients navigate that complexity and bring Rep Data's enhanced data–quality solutions to a broader market," says Wheatley.

Wheatley brings deep experience in sample and data quality, AI-fraud fighting solutions and research operations. He is a founding member of the Rep Data team. In his most recent role at Rep Data, he launched and led sales for the Research Desk DIY sampling platform. Before Rep Data, he spent five years at Lucid building relationships with global agency, brand, consultancy, political and academic clients.

Lucy Davison also joins as a Non-Executive Director, bringing more than 30 years of expertise in consulting, strategy and B2B marketing. She founded Keen as Mustard Marketing in 2006 for clients in data, research and insight. Awarded a Fellowship of the MRS in 2023, Davison is currently serving on the Esomar Council. She is also on the board of The Esomar Foundation, the charitable arm of Esomar. Lucy previously served as Global Marketing Director at Research International, working across more than 55 countries.

"There is a clear need for more smart, reliable research data across EMEA. I'm looking forward to helping build Rep Data's presence and supporting them in delivering unparalleled data quality to clients," says Lucy Davison, Non-Executive Director.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Backed by Mountaingate Capital, a growth-focused private equity investment firm, Rep Data is on a mission to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for approximately 500 clients, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies and public relations firms, among others. Following its acquisition of ReDem, Rep Data now delivers an end-to-end survey data quality approach that combines pre-survey fraud prevention and real-time in-survey response evaluation to help detect and block bots, AI-assisted survey takers and other high-risk behavior. Rep Data has offices in the United States and Austria. www.repdata.com

