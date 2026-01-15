Rep. James Comer (R-KY), American Farmers, and Hemp Industry Leaders Call for Two-Year Hemp Extension in Washington

The Hemp Planting Predictability Act aims to provide farmers with certainty while allowing time to advance a responsible, bipartisan regulatory framework

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rep. James Comer (R-KY.), alongside American farmers and industry leaders with the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, urged Congress to provide certainty for America's hemp farmers following a press conference on Capitol Hill.

Speakers highlighted the introduction of the Hemp Planting Predictability Act ( H.R. 7024 ), bipartisan legislation sponsored by Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN.) that would provide a two-year extension delaying implementation of changes to the federal definition of hemp. The extension would continue the current hemp moratorium through November 2028, giving lawmakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders critical time to advance a responsible, bipartisan, and comprehensive regulatory framework.

Throughout the advocacy week and press conference, farmers from Kentucky and South Dakota described the real-world impact of ongoing uncertainty, warning that a lack of regulatory clarity is already affecting crop sales and threatening future planting decisions. Building on these concerns, participants highlighted hemp's significant economic contribution, noting it provides substantial income for several family farms, while also stressing bipartisan support for the industry's role in sustaining rural economies.

Young and multi-generational farmers also voiced concerns about the future of American agriculture, highlighting the need for policies that enable both new and established farmers to remain viable amid market pressures and regulatory uncertainty. Extending the current framework would help prevent immediate disruptions to farms, manufacturers, and retailers, while giving Congress time to develop regulations that protect public safety, support law enforcement, and preserve a 100% domestic supply chain that sustains more than 328,000 American jobs and $13.2 billion in wages nationwide.

"This bipartisan extension is exactly what American farmers and small businesses need right now: more certainty, stability, and time to get regulation right," said Hemp Roundtable Executive Director Jonathan Miller. "The hemp industry supports strong, science-based standards that protect consumers while preserving the livelihoods of thousands of family farms and entrepreneurs who have played by the rules."

Today's press conference comes in the wake of a Presidential Executive Order directing the Administration to work with Congress to update the statutory definition of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. The directive aims to ensure continued access to appropriate full-spectrum CBD products while preserving Congress's intent to restrict products that pose significant risks to public health and safety.

The Hemp Extension legislation has garnered support from members of the House Agriculture Committee, including Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO), and Rep. Tim Moore (R-NC). For more information on the Hemp Planting Predictability Act ( H.R. 7024 ) and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable's efforts to advance fair, science-based hemp policy, visit hempsupporter.com

