U.S. Hemp Roundtable Welcomes Introduction of Bipartisan Hemp Planting Predictability Act (H.R. 7024)

Legislation provides a two-year extension to provide certainty for farmers while allowing lawmakers, regulators, and stakeholders time to advance responsible hemp regulation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Hemp Roundtable today welcomed the introduction of the Hemp Planting Predictability Act (H.R. 7024), bipartisan legislation that would provide a two-year extension delaying implementation of changes to the federal definition of hemp. The extension of the current hemp moratorium (through November 2028) would allow additional time for lawmakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders to continue working toward a responsible regulatory framework that supports farmers, small businesses, and consumers nationwide.

Introduced by Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN) with bipartisan support, the legislation is intended to prevent immediate disruption to the U.S. hemp industry as farmers face critical planting decisions for the upcoming season.

The extension provided under the Hemp Planting Predictability Act (H.R. 7024) creates important additional time for policymakers, regulators, and stakeholders to collaborate on a bipartisan, comprehensive regulatory framework that prioritizes public safety while preserving a legal agricultural industry that supports a $28.4 billion economic engine, more than 328,000 American jobs, and $13.2 billion in wages nationwide.

"We appreciate leaders in Congress for recognizing the importance of allowing more time for careful consideration of this issue," said Jonathan Miller, General Counsel of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. "This bipartisan legislation puts more time on the clock for thoughtful policymaking and gives farmers greater clarity as they make decisions ahead of upcoming planting seasons."

Hemp farmers, manufacturers, and retailers have raised concerns that abrupt changes to federal policy could disrupt supply chains, impact crops already in the ground, and force family-owned operations to make high-risk decisions without clear guidance. By extending the current framework, the bill helps reduce uncertainty while Congress continues work toward clear, workable standards shaped by science and responsible oversight.

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable emphasized that the goal moving forward remains a balanced regulatory framework that protects consumers, supports law enforcement, and preserves the livelihoods of farmers and businesses operating within the law.

"With the right approach, hemp can continue to be a well-regulated agricultural product that contributes to rural economies and serves consumers responsibly," Miller added.

