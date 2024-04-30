Repairify Announces Ben Johnson as Vice President of General Automotive Repair Markets and Launch of asTech Mechanical

PLANO, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, announces that it has appointed Ben Johnson as Vice President of General Automotive Repair Markets to help lead the company's expansion into the mechanical market.

Ben Johnson

Repairify has chosen Ben Johnson to lead the Business Development and Product Management teams for asTech Mechanical as it enhances its remote OEM solutions to better serve the needs of the general automotive service and repair markets.

Since the start of his career, Johnson has been deeply involved in the evolution of vehicle repair. He got his start as an automotive technician in 1979 and still maintains several ASE certifications. Prior to joining Repairify, his experience included multiple roles at SPX, leadership positions at the Automotive Care Association and Delphi, overseeing ALLDATA's mechanical repair products, and most recently managing Mitchell 1's product portfolio.

Johnson has extensive ties to many of the industry's key associations. He is an active member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International and most recently served on the Auto Care Association's (ACA) Tool & Equipment and Emerging Technologies committees. He is also a past President of the Equipment & Tool Institute (ETI) and has served as Chairman of the Auto Care Association's Technology Standards Committee.

"Ben brings a wealth of talent and knowledge, so we're thrilled to have him join our team," Craig Edmonds, President of asTech said. "He's been transformative everywhere he's been. And as we expand this line of business, we have no doubt he'll have those same results leading business development and product management for asTech Mechanical."

Ben Johnson's primary mission at Repairify will be to lead the strategic growth and product development of asTech Mechanical.

"The increasing complexity of vehicles means there is an increasing need for repairs to be completed using functionality exclusive to OEM tools," said Johnson. "Making these OEM tools easier to access will help more shops across our industry complete all repairs properly. That's why I'm so excited to help Repairify expand their patented remote OEM solutions, which have made them a leader in the collision space, into the Mechanical industry as well."

asTech Mechanical will enhance the functionality of Repairify's patented technology, which is currently the leading remote solution for collision centers. It will improve support for mechanical repairers connecting remotely to asTech's authentic OEM tools to perform functions such as vehicle health checks, programming, and calibrations.

asTech Mechanical will help shops complete any repair functions in-house that would require an OEM tool without the shop needing to: purchase that specific OEM tool, send out the vehicle, or sublet.

This new technology from asTech Mechanical will be available on asTech and other select third-party diagnostic devices starting May 20th. For more information, visit asTech.com/mechanical.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision and mechanical repair industries. asTech provides cutting‐edge, expert diagnostics using authentic OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and access to ASE- and I-CAR-certified technicians who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real‐time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit asTech.com.

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages more than $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has made in excess of 400 investments and follow-on acquisitions since its inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and its proprietary network of operating partners. Its focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. It has a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com.

