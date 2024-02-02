Repairify™ Announces Executive Leadership Changes

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify™, the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, welcomes the addition of Craig Edmonds as the President of asTech® and names Cris Hollingsworth as the Co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings, and Rick Keister as the Co-Chairman of the Board.

Repairify is excited to welcome Craig Edmonds as President of asTech, where he will drive continued enhancements to asTech's business. Craig brings over 36 years of experience in the automotive insurance space, having held key executive leadership roles at Progressive Insurance and Allstate. In his new role, Craig will oversee the ongoing evolution of asTech's proprietary and market leading All-In-One technology platforms, lead development of key strategic partnerships and establish business strategies to further accelerate the ongoing growth of asTech.

Cris Hollingsworth has been promoted to the role of Co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings to oversee all global operations and continue to drive Repairify's growth across existing and new markets. This includes all company operations, product development, global shared services, and global growth.

"As we move into our next phase of our growth plans, I could not be more confident in the team we've assembled to lead our company," said Keister, co-founder of asTech. "Cris has been instrumental in establishing Repairify as the industry leader across the automotive ecosystem. I have no doubt Craig's wealth of knowledge and experience will further optimize asTech's platforms and offerings."

About asTech®, Driven by Repairify
asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting‐edge, expert diagnostics using authentic OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and access to ASE- and I-CAR-certified technicians who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real‐time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit asTech.com.

About Repairify Inc.
Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries
Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages more than $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has made in excess of 400 investments and follow-on acquisitions since its inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and its proprietary network of operating partners. Its focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. It has a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com.

