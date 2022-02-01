RepairPal and JustAnswer Partner to Help Consumers Solve Car Problems Quickly and Affordably

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, the largest Q&A website that connects people to live, qualified Experts for on-demand professional service, has partnered with RepairPal, the largest trusted auto repair network for high quality and fair prices, to help consumers solve car problems quickly and affordably.

RepairPal customers can now also receive make-specific expert help with DIY repairs from JustAnswer auto mechanics via a new, online integrated chat experience.

Through this partnership, JustAnswer customers in need of a car repair can chat online with a verified auto mechanic who will answer their questions and, if needed, assist them with finding a local RepairPal-certified shop. RepairPal's 2,900+ certified shops undergo a rigorous certification process, guaranteeing high-quality repairs at fair prices, backed by a strong repair warranty. DIY consumers on the RepairPal.com site who want help with difficult repairs can also receive make-specific expert help from JustAnswer auto mechanics by using the site's online integrated chat experience.

"Auto repair at JustAnswer is one of our most popular categories, with millions of people from around the world seeking professional help on our platform. However, not every problem or repair can be fixed through online help," explains JustAnswer CEO and Founder Andy Kurtzig. "That's why we're looking forward to recommending RepairPal Certified shops to our customers, where we know they will receive affordable, high-quality repairs from mechanics they can trust. And with RepairPal's integration of our service, the DIYer gets the expert help they need to solve their mechanical problems quickly and affordably."

"RepairPal is excited about this partnership with JustAnswer because they make fast, affordable expert help available to people everywhere. As part of helping consumers solve problems and answer questions about their cars, when they aren't able to self-serve, JustAnswer connects them online with RepairPal's nationwide network of Certified repair shops. These shops will offer JustAnswer members a high-quality repair experience, charge them fairly for any needed repairs or maintenance and give the best possible customer service," said RepairPal Chief Revenue Officer Kathleen Long.

About JustAnswer

JustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 12,000 experts across 700 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal connects consumers with certified trustworthy mechanics throughout the US. Large trusted companies including USAA, CarMax, Consumer Reports and International Bancard send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price. More information is available at www.RepairPal.com.

