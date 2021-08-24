RePear, the Ultimate Hangover Prevention Drink, Now Available

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone that has ever been hungover can tell you that is not a good feeling. Waking up feeling dizzy, sluggish, fatigued, weak and thirsty along with headaches, muscle aches, nausea and stomach pain is not fun. While there have been "hangover cures" on the market before, none are as effective and impactful as RePear. Available beginning today for $5 a pack or $35 for a box of eight at http://www.RepearDrink.com , RePear is a scientifically formulated drink mix that helps the body defend and recover from the effects of drinking alcohol.

Taken within an hour after the last alcoholic drink, RePear gets to work immediately, using all natural ingredients to increase the speed at which alcohol is metabolized by the liver, meaning you're less likely to get a hangover the next day. Containing Dihydromyricetin (DHM for short), one of the most effective ingredients in preventing hangovers, RePear provides the ultimate in brain defense, hydration and liver detoxification.

DHM has been scientifically proven by researchers at the the Department of Molecular & Medical Pharmacology at the School of Medicine at UCLA to block GABA receptors, therefore, reducing the anxiety and hyperexcitability caused by alcohol exposure and withdrawal in the brain. RePear also contains L-theanine and chamomile, an antioxidant and herb which promotes relaxation and sleep.

"We know that people sometimes have too much to drink and wake up in the morning with a brutal hangover. With RePear, adults can have their fun, but avoid the dreaded 'morning after' feeling," said John Serda, creator of RePear. "RePear is scientifically designed with natural ingredients that have been proven to aid in preventing the effects of a hangover while supercharging your liver to help metabolize alcohol so users can have a more pleasant morning after."

The team at RePear does not condone destructive behavior and is very serious about the consequences of long-term drinking. RePear is not to be used as a drink to lessen the effects of alcohol.

About RePear

Repear, created by John Serda, founder of Serda Brewing, is a scientifically formulated drink mix that helps the body defend and recover from the effects of drinking alcohol. No bad chemicals, no weird ingredients, just all-natural relief. As you might imagine, the team at RePear loves beer. They brew it. They drink it. And it didn't take them long to realize that they needed to develop something to alleviate the symptoms of a hangover, especially after a long, hard day of testing out a new batch of beer (that's their story and they're sticking to it). Thus, RePear was born. More information about RePear can be seen at http://www.RepearDrink.com .

