Replenish The Nutrients You Need To Filter Blue Light

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With an increasing amount of time people are spending looking a screens, protecting our eye health is more important than ever. Life Extension® has developed a new, science-based supplement, Gummy Science™ Digital Eye Support, to help maintain eye health by replenishing the nutrients the eyes need to filter the blue light that is emitted by many digital devices.

"Blue light is a high-energy light that is emitted by our digital devices, like smartphones. Since we're not going to drastically reduce the time spent on our phones or computers, supplementing with nutrients that can filter the light is essential to maintain healthy vision," said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension's Director of Education.

Gummy Science™ Digital Eye Support is a tasty, berry-flavored, no-sugar-added gummy that delivers the macular carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin and meso-zeaxanthin. These nutrients help revitalize the density of the macular pigment—material in the retina that protects the delicate photoreceptors at the back of the eye by filtering out blue light. Lutein and zeaxanthin also support visual health and acuity by protecting delicate eye tissues from oxidative stress.

Life Extension's Gummy Science™ Digital Eye Support gummies contain a patented marigold extract that improved glare and photostress response scores in several clinical studies.

Since many of us use our digital devices as many as 11 hours a day, it is imperative that we give our eyes the nutritional support they need to filter out blue light. Protect your eye health with delicious, no-sugar-added gummies.

About Life Extension®

Life Extension is the health solutions expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For almost 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

