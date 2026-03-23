Replica Cyber Named Double Winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2026

Company recognized as Market Disruptor Security Investigation Platform and Most Promising Secure Enclaves

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most security teams have worked around the same problem for years: the highest-stakes work still happens in the least controlled environments. An analyst pivoting through criminal infrastructure on a personal laptop. Malware analysis running in a lab VM. A new AI tool being tested against real case data with no governance. Replica Cyber was built to give that work a proper home, and today the industry is taking notice.

Replica Cyber awarded at RSAC as a Market Disrupting Security Investigation Platform and Provider of Secure Enclaves. Post this Replica is a Secure Environments Platform that enables high-stakes work across untrusted digital landscapes. It's instantly deployable, completely isolated, and effortlessly secure. Replica Cyber is a Certified B-Corp with the mission to protect life online. For more information visit www.replicacyber.com Speed Speed

Replica Cyber , the secure environments platform for high-stakes work, has been named a double winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, recognized as Market Disruptor - Security Investigation Platform and Most Promising - Secure Enclaves . The awards are presented annually at RSAC, the largest and most influential cybersecurity conference in the world.

Replica will be on site during RSAC week in San Francisco. On Monday, March 23, the team will participate in the Cyber Startup Expo at Convene 100 Stockton. On Tuesday, March 24, Replica will host a Partners Day at the Marriott Marquis.

"The work security teams need to do has outpaced the environments they have to do it in. Investigations, AI experimentation, fraud analysis, these are high-stakes operations that deserve purpose-built infrastructure, not workarounds. That is the precise problem Replica solves, and it is gratifying to see that recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine."

-- Kristopher Schroeder, Founder and CEO, Replica Cyber

Market Disruptor -- Security Investigation Platform

Security investigation is among the highest stakes work any organization runs, and for most teams it happens in environments that were never designed for it. Replica provides fully isolated workspaces where analysts can detonate malware, pivot across criminal infrastructure and dark web markets, run OSINT and closed-source tools at scale, and test new GenAI workflows against real case data, all off the corporate network, under full logging and policy control. Investigation environments are templated for specific workflows including ransomware cases, business email compromise, and dark web fraud operations, and can be stood up in minutes with the right tools and protections already in place. Security leaders get complete visibility and evidence chains without slowing analysts down.

Most Promising -- Secure Enclaves

Replica takes the secure enclave from architectural concept to operational practice. Rather than a one-off hardened server or a network segment only a handful of people can access, Replica gives organizations on-demand, repeatable, mission-tailored environments, each isolated from corporate networks and unmanaged devices, each designed around zero-trust, least-privilege, and evidence-ready principles. A dark web research enclave looks different from an AI experimentation workspace or an M&A due diligence environment, but all of them follow the same governance model: centralized policy, full logging, and audit-ready chain of custody. High-stakes work finally has a home that meets the bar security requires and moves at the speed the business demands.

"Replica Cyber identified a gap that most of the industry had accepted as a cost of doing business -- that the riskiest security work has nowhere safe to happen. Their approach to governed, isolated environments for investigation and high-stakes operations addresses one of the most persistent blind spots in enterprise security. That is exactly the kind of thinking our Global InfoSec Awards exist to recognize."

-- Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine

The full list of 2026 Global InfoSec Award winners is available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Replica Cyber

Replica is the secure environments platform for high-stakes work. Organizations use Replica's zero-trust isolated environments to safely innovate, investigate, and collaborate on their most sensitive work while protecting the mission, the organization, and the practitioner. Backed by a portfolio of 20+ patents and rooted in cyber counterintelligence tradecraft, Replica provides comprehensive visibility and control so security teams can support business acceleration without taking on unmanaged risk. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and federal government agencies, Replica is North America's first B Corporation-certified cybersecurity product company. See how it works at ReplicaCyber.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

The Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine, recognize information security innovators from around the world across startup, growth, and established company categories. Judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH-certified security professionals who evaluate nominees based on independent review of submitted materials, including data sheets, white papers, and product literature. CDM prioritizes innovative players with differentiated technologies over market incumbency. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. Learn more at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

SOURCE Replica Cyber